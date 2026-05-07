Third fatal TOWIE tragedy to rock ITV show as Jake Hall dies in Majorca age 35

TOWIE star Jake Hall has died in a tragic accident in Spain, according to reports.

The reality star, 35, was found dead in a ‘pool of blood’ at a Spanish holiday villa, it has been stated.

Jake is said to have suffered fatal head wounds believed to have been caused by shards of glass.

The Sun reports that Spanish police are closely looking at the theory that Jake ‘hit his head on a patio door’.

TOWIE’s Jake Hall has died aged 35 in Majorca (Credit: ITV)

This is the third fatal tragedy linked to TOWIE star since the show began airing in 2011.

TOWIE’s Jake Hall found dead in Majorca

News of Jake’s death broke in the UK this morning, with multiple news outlets reporting on the tragedy.

The star, who found fame on The Only Way Is Essex in 2015, is believed to have been staying at a rented house in Santa Margalida.

Police were said to have been called to the property at 7.30am yesterday morning (May 6, 2026).

A police source told The Sun: “We are focusing on the theory the victim died in a tragic accident after hitting his head against the glass door but it is still too early to say definitely what happened.”

Four men and two women staying at the house are said to have been interviewed by cops. There have been no arrests and an autopsy is due to take place shortly.

Jake leaves behind a daughter called River (Credit: Cover Images)

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office tells ED!: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

‘Remember the good things’

Jake dated Chloe Lewis when he starred in TOWIE. He later had a serious relationship with Real Housewives Of Cheshire star, Misse Beqiri. The couple share a daughter, River, who was born in 2017.

Just yesterday, Jake posted a video of himself on Instagram and admitted that he was finding life “bollocks”.

He also vowed to “remember the good things”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake. (@jakehall)

Jake wrote: “Life is bollocks sometimes but I’m gonna try remember the good things – looking through things – I’m just making art – in many forms.”

Jake had been offered words of encouragement. One follower told him: “You’ve got this.” Another added: “Keep moving.”

Tributes have now started pouring in, with someone else writing on the post: “So shocked to see that he has passed away.

“So young really sad for him, and his little daughter. Just awful.”

Third TOWIE fatal tragedy linked to show

Jake is tragically the second TOWIE star to die this year.

In March, Jordan Wright was found dead in a drainage canal in Thailand. Jordan, who had previously dated Vicky Pattison, was just 33.

Jordan had only just relocated to Thailand from Essex and was staying in a hotel alone when he died.

A police officer later told The Sun Jordan had been spotted walking by a “drainage canal, shouting loudly as if he was in a frenzied state”.

He added: “The water level in some parts of the canal was chest-deep, and with the darkness and his agitated state, he may not have been able to climb back out.”

TOWIE’s Jordan Wright died in Thailand in March (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

In 2023, TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou almost plunged 70ft to her death following a car crash in Turkey.

Yazmin’s boyfriend, Jake McLean, died at the scene. Jake had previously dated The Only Way Is Essex’s Lauren Goodger.

Yazmin managed to save her life after “snapping” her own arm free from the mangled wreckage after their car tumbled down a cliff.

She then scrambled to safety. Tragically, Jake died at the scene.

Yazmin was left with PTSD and survivors’ guilt following the fatal accident.

She told OK! magazine: “After my accident, I kind of felt like, ‘Why am I here?’ It’s a weird feeling to have because you feel like you should have died.

“It was really traumatic and it put me into a dark place – I fell into a deep depression.”

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