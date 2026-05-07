Coronation Street fans were left doing a double take during today’s ITVX early release episode after spotting a major change to one familiar Weatherfield face.

During scenes involving Ken and Daniel Osbourne, viewers quickly noticed that Bertie Osbourne looked very different from the last time he appeared on screen. And there’s a good reason for that – the role has officially been recast.

Bertie is played by someone else now (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street introduces new Bertie Osbourne actor

Rufus Morgan Smith previously played Bertie Osbourne after taking on the role full-time in 2020, having originally shared the part with twin brother Elias from 2019.

Despite being part of the Barlow family, Bertie has only popped up on screen every now and then over the years, with Corrie fans often joking about where some of the soap’s younger characters disappear to between appearances.

But in today’s ITVX episode (Thursday, May 7), Bertie returned looking noticeably different. Viewers were introduced to new actor Henry Duggan in the role.

The eight-year-old began filming for the ITV soap back in January 2026 and trained at co-star Tina O’Brie’’s drama school, The Drama Mob.

The recast arrives just as Daniel Osbourne’s latest storyline starts to gather pace, with the character facing a new mental health struggle following his relationship with child groomer Megan Walsh.

Fans have reacted to the recast (Credit: ITV)

Corrie viewers react to Bertie recast

Fans wasted no time reacting online after spotting the new Bertie during today’s episode.

With the character appearing so infrequently, some utterly baffled viewers initially wondered whether the youngster had simply grown up quickly since his last appearance. However, many soon realised the role had been recast.

One fan wrote on X: “Is this the same Bertie? It’s not, right? I mean how much can a kid grow in just four months?”

Another viewer said: “New Bertie alert! Not surprising though.”

A third fan shared: “Finally looking forward to seeing the new Bertie.”

Meanwhile, another joked: “Oh have they found Tyrone’s son as well? Where have all these kids been?”

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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