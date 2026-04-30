All the suspects who could finish Megan off after she’s attacked and cornered in Coronation Street

Coronation Street is hurtling towards its huge murder reveal, and after tonight’s dramatic episode, all eyes are on Megan. With tensions exploding and enemies piling up, she’s now looking like the one in the most danger.

After a chaotic series of confrontations, the big question is no longer just who dies, but whether Megan has finally pushed things too far.

Megan received a nasty punch to the face (Credit: ITV)

Megan attacked as tensions explode in Coronation Street

Thursday’s episode saw Megan dragged into the back of the bistro van by Eva, Toyah and Leanne, who were determined to force a confession out of her.

But instead of backing down, Megan turned the tables, throwing accusations of her own and bringing up Imran’s death. The revelation sparked fury, especially for Toyah, who lashed out and punched Megan, leaving her bruised and shaken.

Later, Megan crossed paths with Daniel and headed back to Ken’s to clean herself up. But things quickly became tense when Daniel turned on her, only for Ken to walk in and assume the worst about what had happened.

Megan and Maggie had it out (Credit: ITV)

Megan takes on Maggie in explosive Coronation Street showdown

Elsewhere, secrets were bubbling over as Melanie blackmailed Maggie, threatening to expose her role in her husband Alan’s death.

Unbeknown to them, Megan was listening in and recorded the entire exchange, giving her leverage.

Armed with that information, Megan confronted Maggie at the precinct flats. The clash quickly turned physical, and although Megan initially walked away, Maggie wasn’t prepared to leave it there, following her with clear intent.

Megan could meet her maker on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Is Megan the Coronation Street murder victim?

Heading into the final episode of the week, Megan has firmly emerged as one of the leading candidates in the flashforward murder mystery.

Earlier in the week, attention was on other potential victims, but after tonight’s events, the spotlight has shifted.

If Megan is the one who dies, there is certainly no shortage of suspects.

Maggie wants to make Megan pay (Credit: ITV)

1. Maggie Driscoll

Maggie has every reason to want Megan gone. Not only has Megan groomed her grandson, she is now holding damaging information over her. With a history of going to extreme lengths, Maggie could be pushed too far.

Ben is angry about everything that’s gone on (Credit: ITV)

2. Ben Driscoll

Ben has kept a low profile, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t capable of acting. With everything that’s happened, he may be biding his time before taking revenge.

Eva has failed to get hard evidence on Megan (Credit: ITV)

3. Eva Price

Eva has been relentless in trying to expose Megan, even putting herself at risk in the process. With pressure mounting, could she take things a step further?

Toyah walloped Megan but will she go one step further? (Credit: ITV)

4. Toyah Battersby

After already lashing out physically, Toyah’s behaviour has raised questions. Her earlier comments suggest there could be more going on beneath the surface.

Daniel is a wreck over what Megan did (Credit: ITV)

5. Daniel Osbourne

Daniel has his own history and plenty of motive. After everything Megan has put him through, he could be driven to act.

Melanie wants to keep her son safe (Credit: ITV)

6. Melanie

Melanie’s sudden arrival and determination to protect her son adds another layer to the mystery. If pushed, she could be capable of anything.

With so many suspects circling and tensions at boiling point, Megan’s fate hangs in the balance. But whether she really is the victim will only be revealed when the episode airs.

Read more: Coronation Street next week: First look as murder week aftermath begins

Coronation Street usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8.30 pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!