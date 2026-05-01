Coronation Street delivered a jaw-dropping twist tonight as abuser Theo Silverton finally met his end, plunging to his death in dramatic scenes that wrapped up murder week on Friday, May 1.

In a moment that had viewers talking, Todd Grimshaw’s violent husband was discovered lifeless at the foot of some scaffolding by a shocked Betsy Swain. And make no mistake, this was no simple fall. This was murder.

Theo tried to outrun the police, but he couldn’t outrun death (Credit: ITV)

Theo Silverton on the run in Coronation Street murder week

Monday night’s Coronation Street (April 27) saw Todd caught up in a terrifying showdown with Theo.

After telling George he would be late to the Rovers, Todd was left stunned when Theo appeared uninvited in the flat. What started as Theo insisting on cooking a ‘last meal’ quickly took a sinister turn, spiralling into violence. In a chilling moment, Theo even urged Todd to stab him as Todd fought back with a knife in self defence.

George arrived just in time, helping Todd trap Theo in the bedroom before the pair escaped and called the police. But by the time Kit and his team showed up, Theo had already made his move, climbing down scaffolding and slipping away to hide nearby.

George then bundled Todd into a taxi and sent him off to the airport for his own safety. However, things quickly went wrong when Todd realised he had left his phone behind and returned home before his planned trip to Thailand.

In a tense twist, Todd found himself face to face with Theo once more, who was now holding his phone.

He paid the ultimate price (Credit: ITV)

Theo Silverton killed off in huge Coronation Street twist

Friday’s episode picked up the fallout from that confrontation, with tensions hitting boiling point as Theo chased Todd, desperately trying to get him to talk.

Elsewhere, the drama didn’t let up. Maggie had Megan hanging over the edge, intent on killing her before Will intervened. In a bombshell revelation, Maggie then exposed that Megan had aborted his baby, prompting Megan to walk away.

It was also revealed that it was Lily who had confronted Jodie, not someone from her past. Jodie later returned to the Platts’ house, smashing it up before striking Sarah over the head and leaving her unconscious before she could check her trinket box. Shona later found Sarah and rushed her to hospital.

Back on Theo’s trail, he returned to his flat where Summer unknowingly let herself in. He confronted her, leaving her visibly terrified.

Meanwhile, Ronnie was seen with an unconscious Carl in the back of his car, clearly panicking about what to do next as Debbie left him an emotional voicemail about her son. Later, Ronnie was shown cleaning out his car with disinfectant, with no sign of Carl, though he was eventually confirmed to be in hospital.

At the police station, Kit revealed to Leanne, Eva and Toyah that new information had come to light regarding Megan’s files.

Todd managed to escape and called Christina, who came to collect him. When they returned to George’s, he had changed his jumper, raising eyebrows about what he might be hiding.

Elsewhere, Maggie was seen lying unconscious on the ground.

Then came the moment that changed everything. A drunken Betsy stumbled down the ginnel and let out a scream after discovering Theo’s body lying dead beneath the scaffolding.

Theo is dead (Credit: ITV)

Fans divided as flashforward murder victim is finally revealed

As expected, viewers had plenty to say once the identity of the flashforward victim was confirmed, and opinions were split.

“THEO!! Well that’s a result, at least,” one fan wrote on social media. “Thank goodness that [bleep] Theo is gone,” said another.

But not everyone was impressed with how it played out.

“What a [bleep] cop out. Stop killing abusers,” one viewer complained.

Another posted: “So Theo is dead just like that? He deserved to live the hell he put Todd thru in prison. Where’s Todd’s justice?”

“I can’t believe they’ve killed Theo. So that’s no justice for Todd,” echoed a third.

A fourth added: “What an utter travesty to the storyline. Of all the potential victims he was the one who they should have shown being banged up.”

Coronation Street usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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