Coronation Street star James Cartwright’s latest role away from the cobbles revealed

Coronation Street fans know James Cartwright best as the menacing Theo Silverton – the abusive character currently causing chaos in Todd Grimshaw’s life. But away from the drama unfolding on the cobbles, the actor has also been quietly working on a very different project.

In Weatherfield, Theo and Todd have just split after a deeply troubling turn in their relationship. Yet, as viewers have already seen, Theo isn’t quite ready to disappear from Todd’s life entirely.

While the storyline continues to heat up on screen, here’s a look at what James Cartwright has also been filming away from Coronation Street.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Theo and Todd have split (Credit: ITV)

Theo and Todd’s abuse storyline takes another turn in Coronation Street

Recent scenes on the cobbles saw Theo Silverton and Todd Grimshaw finally go their separate ways, bringing their relationship to an end. Unfortunately for Todd, that doesn’t mean Theo is completely out of the picture.

The tension had been building for some time, but matters escalated dramatically when Theo threatened Todd with a knife on his birthday – a moment that showed just how serious the situation had become.

The following day, after Theo spent the night sleeping in his van, Gary Windass headed to the flat to pick up Theo’s belongings. When he arrived, he found Todd in a distressed state, taking apart a brand-new food blender.

Before long, Theo turned up at the flat himself and confronted Todd, placing the blame for their constant arguments and unhappiness squarely on him.

In a tense moment, Theo removed his engagement ring and declared the relationship over. However, it’s clear the story isn’t finished yet, as Theo doesn’t appear ready to let Todd slip completely out of his control.

James has been working on something away from the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

James Cartwright lands a very different role away from Coronation Street

While portraying villain Theo on the ITV soap, James Cartwright has also been busy filming another project that couldn’t be more different in tone.

The actor will appear in a horror-comedy called Bjorn of the Dead, where he plays a character named Benny. The film follows an ABBA tribute band who find themselves trapped in a nightclub just as the apocalypse begins.

James won’t be the only Cartwright involved either. His dad, Jim Cartwright, will also appear in the production, taking on the role of an Elder Tribute.

However, fans shouldn’t read too much into this as a hint about Theo’s future in Coronation Street. James has already completed filming his scenes for the project, and the film itself is finished and awaiting release – meaning the role won’t impact his current storyline on the Street.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!