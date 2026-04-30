Jane Moore angers Loose Women fans with comment about animals on planes

Jane Moore sparked backlash on Loose Women today (April 30) by arguing that dog owners wanting to fly overseas with their pets should be prepared to put them “in the hold”.

Today’s show saw Jane joined by anchor Christine Lampard and regular panelists Judi Love and Nadia Sawalha. Together, the four women discussed the news that a petition has been launched that calls for pets to be allowed to travel in the cabin of commercial aircrafts entering the UK.

However, after just four days back on air, the ITV daytime show was already causing outrage…

Jane Moore caused outrage on the Loose Women hashtag today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women’s Jane Moore blasts: ‘Just go on holiday without your dog!’

Christine introduced the divisive segment and explained: “A new petition is calling for small pets to be allowed to travel in the cabin on commercial flights entering the UK. But whilst pet lovers might be wagging their tails, allergy sufferers aren’t quite as thrilled about this potential news.

“Now, Jane, you love your doggie but you also are slightly allergic.”

“Well yeah, he’s not an allergy breed. But I do think you get on a plane and they give you that thing and they go: ‘Somebody on board’s got a peanut allergy and it can’t even be in the air so we’re not serving peanuts today.’ So the notion that you could have a really bad pet allergy and suddenly find yourself sitting next to a dog that sheds constantly…

“They can go in the hold, can’t they, there is an area,” she said.

Nadia and Christine could be heard in the background saying they “couldn’t do that” to their pets as Jane continued. “Well no. Or just go on holiday without your dog!”

Christine Lampard said she ‘couldn’t’ put her dog in the hold of an aircraft (Credit: ITV)

Jane’s argument

The Loose Women panelist added: “Allergy UK are saying that it would have all sorts of health implications for other passengers. But there is a private airline now, it costs £4-6k, that you can take your dogs on.

“But for a one-way ticket it’s £4-6k. They get a puppuccino. I might book it myself and not take the dog,” she quipped.

“People who have support animals, they can take them on flights and that’s all covered,” said the star. “But just your pooch, your family dog, on holiday… either drive or go on the ferry or whatever,” Jane concluded.

Loose Women viewers divided over her comments

People watching at home fell into two camps. Some could see Jane’s point, while others said they’d rather sit next to a shedding dog than the star.

One commented: “I think you’ll find a lot of dogs are far cleaner and better behaved than many, many people. I know who I’d sooner sit with!”

Another commented: “Jane seems the type to put her pet in the hold of a plane… probably even the landing gear. A third also blasted Jane and said: “You can go in hold Jane, you [bleep]. I’d rather have an animal in the cabin than any of the Loose Women.”

Others backed the star, though. “How about, if you want to take your dog on holiday, drive or take a ferry,” said another, siding with Jane.

“Many people have allergies to pet hair and this is increasing,” argued a second. “Animal allergens are not easily contained and are airborne. I don’t think that their presence on a plane can be safely balanced with the needs of travellers who are at risk of allergic reaction.”

Read more: Denise Welch accused of calling Loose Women co-star cruel nickname

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