Trooping the Colour 2026: King Charles’ ‘words’ to Queen Camilla as he’s left ‘in a mess’ during parade

King Charles’ words to his wife Queen Camilla at Trooping the Colour today have reportedly been uncovered by a lip reading expert.

On Saturday, members of the royal family were out in London for Trooping the Colour.

The event has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years.

The parade, which takes place every June, saw over 1000 soldiers, 200 horses and 300 musicians take part.

Leaving Buckingham Palace on Saturday morning, the king and queen were seen riding in a carriage as they headed to Horse Guards Parade for the ceremony.

A lip reader has revealed what she thinks Queen Camilla and King Charles spoke about during the carriage procession (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

King Charles’ ‘words’ to Queen Camilla at Trooping the Colour

As the king and queen rode in a carriage down The Mall from Buckingham Palace, cameras spotted them having an exchange.

In one moment, Queen Camilla appears to sit up and move something around in her seat.

Now, lip reading expert Nicola Hickling has revealed what she thinks the royal couple were saying.

Speaking to Betfair Casino, Nicola claims that Charles asks his wife: “Could you get up, it’s trapped, I need to pull it out so I am comfortable.”

Camilla then stands to seemingly get off Charles’ coat.

According to Nicola, Charles then says: “Come on Camilla, let’s wave.”

He adds: “I’m in a right mess, (mumbles) it’s a mess.”

Camilla reportedly replies: “Oh, don’t worry,” to which Charles apparently adds: “We shall wait and see them on Monday, it must be done.”

King Charles appeared uncomfortable during the carriage procession (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Princess of Wales rides in carriage with her children at Trooping the Colour

Elsewhere, Trooping the Colour saw the attendance of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

Could you get up, it’s trapped, I need to pull it out so I am comfortable.

The Prince of Wales rode on horseback at the parade, behind his father.

Behind Prince William was his wife Kate, Princess of Wales. She rode in a carriage with their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.

Royal fans loved seeing the Wales family out and couldn’t get over how grown up the kids looked.

The Princess of Wales with her children (Credit: Cover Images)

Read more: Trooping the Colour 2026: Princess Anne’s special role and why she doesn’t dress like the other royal ladies

One person said on X: “Great to see the royal children with the Princess of Wales in the carriage, so grown up.”

Another wrote: “Prince George and Princess Charlotte looking so grown up today!”

Someone else added: “Aw they are all grown up.”

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