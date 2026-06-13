Trooping the Colour 2026: Princess Anne’s special role and why she doesn’t dress like the other royal ladies

On Saturday, Princess Anne once again took part in Trooping the Colour on horseback rather than in a carriage, riding out from Buckingham Palace on a horse called Noble alongside her brother Prince Edward and her nephew Prince William.

Noble was previously ridden by King Charles at Trooping the Colour in 2023.

Meanwhile, Anne’s husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, travelled in a carriage with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Prince William, Prince Edward and Princess Anne rose on horseback at Trooping the Colour on Saturday (Credit: Photo by Matt Crossick/Shutterstock)

Princess Anne wears uniform at Trooping the Colour

Buckingham Palace said Anne wore the full mounted ceremonial uniform of the Blues and Royals, also known as the Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons.

This is because she’s Colonel of the Blues and Royals.

Her dress included the Garter Star and Sash, Thistle Star, GCVO Star, full-sized medals with CMM neck decoration, and aiguilettes in her role as a Personal Aide-de-Camp to the King.

The Princess Royal also carried the Gold Stick as Gold Stick-in-Waiting for this year’s parade, along with a Blues and Royals sword.

Princess Anne’s Gold Stick role at Trooping the Colour explained Princess Anne’s ceremonial duty at Trooping the Colour is one of the key reasons she appears on horseback in military uniform rather than in a carriage. As Gold Stick-in-Waiting, Anne carries out a historic bodyguard role for the monarch during major state occasions. At the 2026 parade, Buckingham Palace said she carried the Gold Stick along with a Blues and Royals sword. The role is closely linked to the mounted military display at Trooping the Colour and helps explain why Anne’s appearance differs from that of other senior royal women watching or travelling by carriage. Gold Stick is a ceremonial protection role for the monarch

Anne has also carried out the duty at other major royal events, including the King’s coronation procession

It is part of the reason she rides in full mounted uniform on parade

Anne has ridden on horseback at every Trooping the Colour since 1999.

Gold Stick was the original close protection officer.

She became Colonel of the Blues and Royals in 1998 and has worn that uniform at each parade since then, meaning she does not face the same fashion choices as the other royal women on the day.

She also rode on horseback at King Charles’ coronation parade while serving as Gold Stick in Waiting, a ceremonial bodyguard role for the monarch.

The Princess Royal carried the Gold Stick as Gold Stick-in-Waiting (Credit: BBC)

Anne’s special role explained

Speaking about that duty at the time, Anne said: “Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I’d like to do for this coronation, so I said yes. Not least of all, it solves my dress problem.”

Before the 1990s, Anne attended Trooping the Colour in a carriage and did not wear military uniform.

Although the uniform has become one of the most recognisable parts of her public image. However, Anne has never served in the military.

Read more: Warning issued over Trooping the Colour as King Charles’ birthday parade set for this weekend

She does, however, hold numerous honorary appointments and serves as Colonel-in-Chief of more than 20 British and Commonwealth regiments. She also holds the honorary ranks of Admiral in the Royal Navy, General in the British Army and Air Chief Marshal in the Royal Air Force.

Anne is also a highly accomplished equestrian. She competed for Britain at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

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