Warning issued over Trooping the Colour as King Charles’ birthday parade set for this weekend

Trooping the Colour, King Charles’ birthday parade, will take place this weekend with the royals out in full force.

But guests have been issued with a stark warning over their attire for the annual event.

Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. On Saturday, King Charles and Queen Camilla will lead the celebrations in London.

Trooping the Colour takes place this weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

Trooping the Colour guests ‘warned’ ahead of King Charles’ birthday parade

Fashion expert Nick Ede has now warned guests about their outfit choices, insisting “it’s not about standing out”.

Speaking to Cafe Casino, Nick said: “The biggest mistake anyone can make at Trooping the Colour is trying to become the story; this isn’t Aintree, it’s not about standing out.

“Traditionally, guests steer clear of anything too loud or distracting. Neon shades, oversized logos, extreme cut-outs and very busy prints can look out of place.

“This is one of the most important ceremonial events in the royal calendar, so guests should avoid anything overly revealing, attention-grabbing or trend driven. It’s about elegance, sophistication and respect for the occasion rather than making a fashion statement.”

The biggest mistake anyone can make at Trooping the Colour is trying to become the story.

Nick continued, offering insights into what is best to wear.

He said: “Pastels, florals, soft tailoring and classic British occasion wear tend to work beautifully and photograph well alongside the pageantry. Brands like Karen Millen have great affordable fashion that is smart, sophisticated and stylish.

“The line is confidence versus showboating. You want your outfit to speak quietly rather than shout.”

Nick added: “Royal protocol remains incredibly important at an event like this. Trooping the Colour celebrates tradition, heritage, and the monarchy itself, so guests are expected to dress accordingly. Looking polished and respectful is very important when it comes to this event.”

Trooping the Colour marks the monarch’s official birthday with a parade (Credit: Cover Images)

What will the king wear to Trooping the Colour?

Since it’s a big royal event, King Charles will likely wear military uniform.

Nick explained: “King Charles will almost certainly wear military dress for the occasion. He understands the symbolism of the role and always favours heritage tailoring and traditional ceremonial uniforms. One of my favourite looks was his first Trooping the Colour as monarch, where he balanced military authority with warmth and accessibility.”

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to win over the king with ‘sweet’ notes and gift baskets

As for Queen Camilla, according to Nick, she tends to “favour elegant coat dresses in soft pastel shades such as powder blue, ivory and pale green”.

The Princess of Wales always shines at the event each year. Nick predicts she could wear something with “impeccable tailoring, possibly in a striking monochromatic colour that stands out in photographs while remaining elegant with a nod replicated in the dress her daughter wears too”.

We can’t wait to see!

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