Kerry Katona, 45, and her 33-year-old boyfriend Paolo Margaglione put their affection on full display with a fresh set of beach snaps.

The former Atomic Kitten star and personal trainer Paolo started dating last year after meeting while filming the E4 series Celebs Go Dating. The show began filming around April 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paolo Margaglione (@paolomargaglione1)

Kerry Katona and boyfriend in cosy beach snapshots

In a shared Instagram post yesterday (July 26), Kerry posed in a string yellow bikini while cuddling up to Paolo by the sea. The photos showed the couple sharing a flirty embrace during a romantic getaway.

Kerry and Paolo were captured in front of a dreamy clear blue sky and several palm trees and looked happy to pack on the PDA.

Kerry appeared makeup-free as she enjoyed some time away. A fan of body art, she showed off many of her large tattoos and rocked pointy acrylic nails with bright pink polish.

The pair captioned the post: “Mi Amore. Sun, sea & a 10/10. What more could one want.”

Kerry Katona and Paolo Margaglione relationship timeline Kerry Katona and Paolo Margaglione met while filming Celebs Go Dating in 2025.

Filming for the E4 series began around April 2025.

The couple went public with their relationship in June 2025.

They moved in together about two months later.

In May, Kerry said she had “Ti Amo” tattooed on her lower arm in Paolo’s honour.

They later spoke about their relationship on Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast.

The couple went public with their relationship in June 2025, and they moved in together two months later.

In May, she revealed she had “Ti Amo” tattooed on her lower arm in his honour. The Italian phrase means “I love you.”

Kerry said the tattoo marked their first anniversary. She also described it as a present for Paolo.

Kerry and Paolo went public with their relationship last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘He is one lucky guy’

Fans rushed to the comments section of the latest post and praised their love.

“Look at you two!! What a pair,” one user wrote.

“Love seeing you paired together… you’re so happy. Love it x,” another person shared.

“So beautiful so good to see her happy and in love she so deserves it,” a third remarked, referring to Kerry.

“Omg how stunning, you look so happy and I’m here for it,” a fourth said.

“Looking amazing Kerry. He is one lucky guy,” a fifth fan added.