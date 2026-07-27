TV presenter Ant McPartlin suffered an embarrassing holiday mishap while away with his wife Anne-Marie.

On the latest episode of his Belta Box podcast, Ant told co-host Declan Donnelly how a masseuse caught him with no clothes on during a holiday massage.

The I’m A Celebrity host, 50, said he and Anne-Marie had heard about a “really good” Thai massage parlour near where they were staying.

Ant recalled an awkward holiday encounter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ant McPartlin reveals awkward holiday mishap while away with wife

During the conversation, Ant said a friend gave them one clear warning before they went in.

“But a friend of ours said, ‘Be careful, when you go there, they come in really quickly,'” he said.

That warning mattered almost straight away. Ant said he and Anne-Marie started changing in neighbouring spaces.

“So I go in, and I’m getting changed. The middle door slides open. My wife’s in this one, I’m in this one.

“She quickly whips the dress off, pops the paper knickers on, jumps on the bed.”

Ant said he did not move nearly as fast, and he got flustered while trying to change. As a result, he yanked his shirt over his head in frustration. However, then the situation got even worse.

“I took my strides off, I took my underpants off,” he said.

He then reached for the disposable underwear, but that did not go to plan either.

“So I’m leaning over the bed to get the paper knickers and inadvertently flick the paper knickers off the bed to the other side of the bed.

“I’m naked, and everything’s hanging out.”

‘She can see everything’

Anne-Marie told him to hurry up. Ant still could not get the paper knickers on in time.

“They land on the ground,” he said. “I’m standing like this to put my leg in, my leg’s up. As I’m doing that, the door opens and [the masseuse] comes in.

“She can see everything, and we just stare at each other for a bit too long. I went ‘not yet!'”

Why did Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong split? Ant McPartlin and first wife Lisa Armstrong announced their decision to divorce in 2018, but why did they split? The pair, who shared custody of chocolate Labrador Hurley following their split, were married for 11 years. Ant and Lisa were teenagers when they first met back in 1994, and were together for more than two decades. Why did Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong split? Ant, 50, and 49-year-old Lisa announced they were divorcing in January 2018. The split followed Ant’s well-publicised battle with alcohol and prescription drugs following a botched knee operation. After a stay in rehab, he said: “I’ve put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you. I’m very sorry about the effect it has on partners. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage. All I can say at the moment is that she’s been amazing – fantastic throughout.” Lisa shared: “I’m relieved he’s receiving the help he needs, we just need him better.” However, their split was later confirmed. Split statement In January 2018, after 11 years of marriage, their split was announced. Ant’s spokesperson said: “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families.” Anne-Marie seen with Ant In March 2018, Anne-Marie Corbett – the couple’s personal assistant and Ant’s now wife – was seen giving Ant a packed lunch outside his house. She also accompanied him to his court date in April after he was arrested for drink-driving. In October 2018, Ant and Lisa’s marriage legally came to an end during a 30-second hearing. In January 2020, Ant and Lisa were said to have finalised their divorce deal. Ant is said to have agreed to hand over £31m to his ex-wife in the divorce settlement, including their £5m former marital home in West London. Lisa has reportedly since sold the house.

The story left Ant sounding mortified, but he also laughed at himself while telling it.

He said the awkward encounter did not stop him going back. One detail still stayed with him.

Ant said he and the masseuse “couldn’t look each other in the eye” afterwards.