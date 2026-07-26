Jermaine Jenas slammed as he hits out in bizarre topless Instagram video

Jermaine Jenas is back in the spotlight after sharing a shirtless Instagram video that quickly got people talking.

The former footballer posted a clip of himself dancing around pancakes. He paired it with a caption that many saw as a pointed message about the fallout around him.

Jermaine Jenas wrote: “I no longer care how the story gets told. [Bleep] you & them…Respectfully”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jermaine jenas (@jjenas)

Why Jermaine Jenas’ latest post raised eyebrows

The video looked playful on the surface. The caption gave it a much sharper edge.

Fans weren’t impressed in the comment section. “This guy is 43 years old, and he’s filming himself dancing topless what a melt,” one commented.

“Grown man btw,” another wrote. “You’ve taken it well then fella,” a third said.

Jenas, 43, built a successful TV career after football. He became a familiar face on Match of the Day, The One Show and BBC sports coverage.

That changed in 2024. A sexting scandal took him off air and triggered intense headlines about his private life.

At the time, he was married to model Ellie Penfold. They had been together for more than a decade and share four children.

Jermaine Jenas career timeline: football, punditry and TV roles Jermaine Jenas began his senior career at Nottingham Forest before moving to Newcastle United in 2002.

He later played for Tottenham Hotspur, with loan spells at Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, and also played for Queens Park Rangers.

At international level, he won caps for England and was part of squads during the 2000s.

After retiring from professional football, he moved into broadcasting and punditry.

His TV and radio work included football coverage, presenting roles and appearances across BBC programming, including Match of the Day and The One Show.

In August 2024, the BBC confirmed he had left the corporation following allegations about workplace conduct.

Reports said X-rated texts to two female colleagues led to the breakdown of their marriage. The latest post has now dragged him back into the gossip cycle.

Jermaine was axed by the BBC in 2024 (Credit: Cat Morley/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Jermaine Jenas already admitted TV may be over

The Instagram upload came just weeks after he spoke openly about his future. He said he does not think he will work on screen again.

Speaking in a video on Facebook, he said: “It feels the 10, 12 years I had in television is done. It’s been a while since I have been back on TV, which is tough to take, but it is part of the process.”

He also reflected on the fear of starting over. He compared it to the uncertainty he faced when his football career ended.

Jermaine Jenas said: “When I finished my football career, one of the biggest questions I had was ‘how did you do it’ from so many people.”

Jermaine on leaving football

He continued: “There was no golden bridge for me to walk over, there was a lot of hard work and fear, and me putting myself way out of my comfort zone. I find myself in a similar situation now, it feels the 10, 12 years I had in television is done.”

He added: “That uncertainty and that fear about what my future is looking like is back again. I have to lean back on those experiences. I’m trying to go to the gym every day, trying to wake up early and do as many positive things as possible, believing at some point something positive is going to happen.”

Jermaine Jenas and Ellie Penfold: family background Jermaine Jenas and Ellie Penfold were together for many years before confirming their split.

The couple share three children.

Jenas has previously spoken publicly about family life alongside his football and broadcasting work.

Their separation was confirmed months after the fallout that followed his BBC exit.

He also said he wants to be a “guiding light” for others going through hard times. That sits in stark contrast to the tone of his latest post.

Jermaine Jenas added: “The mini improvements you can make in your life day in and day out to try and keep in the right direction, knowing that at some point something has to change, keep doing the right things, keep doing positive things and things will eventually drop in your favour.”

The scandal still follows the former BBC star

The controversy still shapes the conversation around him. He previously said the texts came during a bad time for him and his now ex-wife.

Reports also say he is now living in France with new girlfriend Anne Leplaideur. The scandal ended with an HR meeting involving senior BBC executives, before his contract came to an end.

In an interview with The Sun at the time, he said: “I am ashamed, and I am deeply sorry.”

ED! has contacted Jermaine’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Jermaine Jenas hits back over tense GMB clash with Ranvir Singh as he admits ‘I’ve lost everything’ following sexting scandal

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