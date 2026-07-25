Kate Garraway takes her romance with boyfriend to another level and ‘hard launches’

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway shared a cosy selfie with boyfriend Liam Halligan at a friend’s birthday celebration.

Kate, 59, reposted the snap on X, formerly known as Twitter. It showed her smiling with economic journalist Liam, 57, and a group of friends.

Kate re-shared a selfie with her boyfriend Liam (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate Garraway ‘hard launches’ boyfriend with sweet selfie

A friend first shared the picture and wrote: “Happy birthday to my darling husband. We are celebrating on your birthday eve with our best friends. Love you.”

Kate then replied: “We love you James!”

Presenter Kate and journo Liam began dating earlier this year. According to numerous reports, Liam was a friend of Kate’s late husband Derek Draper. Derek died in January 2024 aged 56 after a battle with long Covid.

Who is Liam Halligan? Background on the man linked to Kate Garraway Liam Halligan is a broadcaster, journalist and economist who has been linked in reports about Kate Garraway. He is known for work in journalism and broadcasting.

Reports have described him as a long-time acquaintance of Kate Garraway.

He also knew Kate’s late husband Derek Draper.

Recent attention followed Kate’s appearance supporting his charity London-to-Paris bike ride. Kate Garraway has not publicly said much about the reported relationship, and her comments at the TRIC Awards were brief.

Kate and Derek married in 2005. They had two children together — daughter Darcey, 20, and son William, 16.

Kate remains a familiar ITV face on Good Morning Britain and has spoken openly about the impact Derek’s illness had on family life.

We love you James! https://t.co/zEedGz8lWf — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) July 24, 2026

Kate and Liam’s Italian getaway

This is not the first time reports have linked Kate and Liam. Earlier this month, The Sun said they travelled to Italy for their first romantic trip abroad.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper family timeline Kate Garraway and Derek Draper married in 2005.

They had two children together.

Derek Draper died in January 2024 aged 56 after complications following long Covid.

Kate has spoken publicly about the effect of Derek’s illness and care needs on family life.

An insider told the newspaper: “Liam was travelling to Italy and asked Kate to join him, she was happy to oblige.

“It will be quite low-key, but they are hoping to be able to spend some time together and enjoy the Italian cuisine.”

Before that, photographers spotted Kate looking close to Liam during a Paris bike ride event in London in May. Reports also say they have known each other for more than 20 years.

In May, Kate previously admitted spending time with Liam has been a “lovely” distraction from caring for her unwell parents.

“It is lovely. I suppose it is! We basically haven’t really had time for a proper date! I don’t want to jinx it! I don’t want to say anything because I will jinx it, I will jinx it. We all love an Irishman don’t we?” Kate told the Mirror.

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