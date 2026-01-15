Singer Lucie Jones has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The former X Factor star, who finished in eighth place during series 6 in 2019, shared the exciting news on social media today (January 15).

Since finding fame on the ITV singing competition, Lucie represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 and has starred in countless musicals.

In 2017, she married her husband, Ethan Boroian. However, following their split, she formed a new relationship with George Hersey, who she is now starting a family with.

Lucie Jones announces pregnancy news

In an Instagram post shared three hours ago, Lucie and George revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

Within their joint post, Lucie held up photos from their baby scan as the couple flashed radiant smiles. In the following slide, they posed on the beach with “Baby Hersey-Jones July 26” written in the sand.

Lucie showed off her growing bump as she posed in front of a rainbow and elsewhere in a black bra.

“We’re so excited and beyond happy to tell you we’re having a baby! Nothing comes close to this feeling… we feel like the luckiest people in the world,” they wrote in their caption.

“She’ll be here in July and we cannot wait to meet our little girl.”

‘What wonderful exciting news’

Fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple following the news.

“Aww omg congratulations so happy for you!” one user wrote.

“What wonderful exciting news!! Happy for you, congratulations,” another person shared.

“This melts my damn heart, you two deserve this so much and I cant wait to meet her,” a third remarked.

“Bawling oh my gosh so so happy for you both congratulations,” a fourth said.

“Aww Luce. Congrats,” Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts expressed.

Congratulations, Lucy and George!

