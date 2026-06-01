‘She’s in labour, you heard it here first!’ Molly-Mae Hague fans spot huge sign she’s given birth to second baby

Molly-Mae Hague is due to give birth to her second baby any day now, but eagle-eyed fans reckon they’ve spotted a huge sign that the influencer has already popped!

Molly-Mae and finacé Tommy Fury are due to welcome their second child this month. The pair are already parents to daughter Bambi, three, who they welcomed in January 2023.

Now, two weeks after being seen at Venezuela Fury’s wedding on the Isle of Man, fans are convinced Molly-Mae has welcomed baby number two…

Molly-Mae Hague last uploaded her vlog five days ago (Credit: YouTube)

Molly-Mae Hague baby speculation

Molly-Mae Hague is due to give birth to baby number two any day now.

In her last YouTube video, posted on May 26, Molly-Mae told her fans the episode would likely be her “second to last” before giving birth.

However, one fan spotted that Molly-Mae “posts religiously every single Sunday night at 7pm” – but she didn’t this week (May 31).

Now, fans are jumping on the theory it’s because Molly-Mae is either in labour, or in her new baby bubble.

Molly-Mae Hague at Venezuela Fury’s wedding last month (Credit: Splash News)

‘She’s either in labour or had the baby’

Posting on TikTok, one fan pondered: “You know what girls, I’ve just had this epiphany. Molly-Mae posts religiously every single Sunday night at 7pm. It’s now 9:45 and I’ve just gone onto her Instagram and she’s not posted which means… She’s in labour. You’ve heard it here first.”

Others also noticed from the location of Molly-Mae’s latest content that she’s been in London. This is where she’s said that she plans to have her baby.

Adding the theory, another fan shared: “Also Zoe [her sister] said she is heading to somewhere for a couple of days which I believe is London where Molly is having her baby.”

“She’s been in London since Friday [and] her sister got there yesterday. But she has been online all day so she’s either in labour or [has] had the baby,” another added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

‘About to pop’

Tommy Fury hasn’t posted on his Instagram grid for three days now. Molly-Mae’s last Instagram grid post was five days ago, as she celebrated her 27th birthday.

In the caption, Molly-Mae said her belly was “about to pop”.

Her post came after she hit back after being trolled over the outfit she wore to Venezuela Fury’s wedding. Molly-Mae attended with daughter Bambi, who was one of her cousin’s flower girls.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague fans ‘work out’ her new baby’s name

So do you think Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have had their baby? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.