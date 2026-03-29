Molly-Mae Hague fans ‘work out’ baby name after spotting tell-tale signs

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are getting ready to welcome their second baby very soon, and fans believe they know exactly what the name will be.

Last month, Molly-Mae announced her second pregnancy to the world, after keeping it hidden for quite some time. In a beautiful black and white video Molly-Mae showed off her growing bump as Bambi wore a jumper with “big sister” on it.

The couple are already parents to their three-year-old daughter, Bambi. But now, fans think they’ve actually worked out the new baby’s name.

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Molly-Mae Hague has announced she is expecting her second baby (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Molly-Mae’s pregnancy updates

At the time of writing, Molly-Mae and Tommy have not confirmed whether they are having a boy or girl.

The 26-year-old has been giving fans more insights to how her pregnancy is going over the last few weeks.

The influencer admitted that her hunger had been hard to control this time.

She said: “The hunger has been chronic. That’s been my symptom both times in both of my pregnancies. Severe hunger to the point where it’s ‘If I don’t eat now, I might actually just collapse on the floor’.

“The hunger was so mental and it was the exact same this time around. It was the exact same in my first trimester.

Molly is already six months pregnant (Credit: YouTube)

Molly-Mae fans work out baby name

Over the last few weeks, every single time Molly-Mae has been posting on social media, she has been using specific kinds of emojis.

Quite a few times, Molly-Mae has used the cloud emoji repeatedly in the recent posts, and many fans think it’s actually a sign.

Taking to TikTok, one fan commented: “Is Molly-Mae’s new baby name to do with the sky?”

Another responded: “I’ve seen people saying, before she named Bambi she loved the names Angel and Skye. So could be something like that. But I feel she may go more unique. Maybe Star? Or Cloud?

A third suggested: “Ellora? It means Cloud.”

“I bet it’s Dream,” another commented.

Read more: Tommy Fury sparks backlash as he makes U-turn over daughter Bambi, 3: ‘You said your priorities had changed’

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