Tommy Fury sparks backlash as he makes U-turn over daughter Bambi, 3: ‘You said your priorities had changed’

Boxer Tommy Fury has sparked criticism online after appearing to go back on his previous comments about not spoiling his young daughter Bambi.

The 26-year-old star, who shares Bambi with influencer Molly-Mae Hague, posted a series of photos on Instagram this week showing himself and his three-year-old girl travelling by private jet.

In one image, Tommy could be seen gazing out of the aircraft window. Another showed him cuddling Bambi on his lap. The location tag revealed they were heading to Paris, France. Molly-Mae later uploaded pictures of the family at Disneyland Paris, their “happy place”.

Captioning the post, Tommy wrote: “Window seat with my girl.”

However, the sweet family moment quickly sparked debate among fans who remembered comments Tommy made last year about not wanting to raise Bambi surrounded by luxury.

During an appearance on the podcast The Good, The Bad & The Beast in July 2025, Tommy spoke candidly about trying to give his daughter a more “normal” upbringing despite his wealth.

“Having a daughter, Bambi, is everything in my life,” he said. “She’s what I work for. She’s what I fight for.”

The boxer explained that he had deliberately decided to avoid certain luxuries when travelling with her. “Today’s world is tough because you don’t want to spoil your children, but then it’s hard to not, in a way,” he admitted. “I just said to myself: ‘She can’t take business class flights every time. That ain’t the real world.'”

Tommy even revealed he had bought a campervan so the family could take more down-to-earth holidays. “I want her to know the meaning of normal,” he explained. “Not staying in five-star hotels, not going business class flights. Not doing that sometimes, and that’s okay.”

He added that growing up without those luxuries helped shape his perspective. “I didn’t go on a plane until I was 17. But Bambi’s got more air miles than me now.”

Tommy previously said that he wanted Bambi to live a ‘normal’ life (Credit: mancpicss66/SplashNews.com)

Fans call out ‘hypocrisy’

After Tommy’s latest private jet photos, some social media users accused him of contradicting his previous comments.

One person wrote: “Pretty funny post. You said your priorities had changed but literally all you do is post photos of stuff and wealth every day.”

Another commented: “Didn’t he say in an interview how he didn’t want to spoil Bambi and that flying first class is abnormal for a toddler? Meanwhile he is on a private jet with her.”

They added: “It’s the hypocrisy of saying one thing and doing the other. Wealthy people take private jets, it’s nothing new. But don’t comment about it in interviews.”

Not the first time…

This is not the first time the couple have faced questions over Bambi’s luxurious upbringing.

Last year, Molly-Mae shared photos of the toddler flying first class during a family trip to Dubai, despite Tommy’s earlier comments about avoiding such travel. In the snap, Bambi could be seen relaxing in the large seat with headphones on while watching TV during the flight.

The couple’s daughter has also previously made headlines for her lavish lifestyle, including a £12,000 wardrobe and regular luxury holidays.

