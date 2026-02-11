Molly-Mae ‘regrets’ how she told Tommy Fury pregnancy news as she admits things could’ve been ‘nicer’

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed how she told Tommy Fury that she was pregnant. But it seems things didn’t go the way she had hoped.

Last week (February 5) Molly-Mae surprised everyone by revealing she and Tommy Fury are expecting their second baby – and she is already six months pregnant.

The shock announcement came just months after the couple reconciled following a lengthy split. But now, Molly-Mae has revealed her biggest “regret” about her pregnancy so far.

She wishes she told Tommy differently (Credit: YouTube)

Molly-Mae ‘regrets’ way she told Tommy

In her latest YouTube vlog, Molly-Mae finally opened up on her pregnancy, after keeping it hidden for six months.

She revealed that while she found out late one night, she didn’t actually tell Tommy the news straight away.

The 26-year-old influencer explained that she did film Tommy’s reaction, something which she stands by. But that she won’t ever release it to the public.

She told her viewers: “I don’t think I will share that video. We are not a content couple. When I take my camera out to start filming Tommy, I think he gets the ick, I don’t know.

“I can’t explain it. But we are never going to be that couple that has really cute moments on camera. It’s funny because we are both on camera for our jobs, but when we’re on camera together, I don’t know.”

However, Molly-Mae did admit she “regrets” the way she told Tommy, as she didn’t tell him immediately.

She explained: “One regret is that I didn’t just tell him in the moment, and share that moment with him. I feel like it would have been nicer than sleeping on that secret.”

Molly is already six months pregnant (Credit: YouTube)

Why she decided to stop hiding that she is pregnant

Despite the regret, Molly-Mae gushed that she and Tommy are “over the moon” with her being pregnant again.

However, the reason the Love Island star actually revealed it to the world, was because she was too “lazy” to hide it.

In the same vlog, Molly-Mae said: “It was legitimately the worst kept secret. But that’s honestly my own fault because towards the end, I got really lazy trying to hide it.

“We weren’t even trying to hide it. I was at a spa over the weekend and I was openly saying to people that I am pregnant. I wasn’t even trying to hide it anymore.”

But she confirmed that while she was filming that vlog, she and Tommy actually hadn’t filmed their announcement. And instead she was just going to post an Instagram statement.

She said: “I haven’t really been documenting anything, it’s been so different this time. It just feels really chilled, and I really feel at peace. I don’t feel like I’m trying to capture stuff for content. I just feel like this is happening and it’s really special.”

As Molly-Mae is already six months pregnant, there isn’t long to go before Bambi becomes a big sister!

