Princess Kate Middleton charms crowds in Italy with language skills and warm welcome

Kate Middleton has once again shown she is more than comfortable winning over a crowd, as she arrived in Italy today and immediately impressed well-wishers with her language skills.

The Princess of Wales, 44, touched down in Italy on May 13 for what marks her first official overseas trip in more than three years. The visit will focus on early childhood development, a long-standing area of interest for the royal.

As she arrived, Kate was met with a heartfelt welcome, with locals gathering in large numbers hoping for a glimpse of the future queen.

During a walkabout in the main square in Reggio Emilia, the princess also took a moment to engage directly with supporters, and even showed off her Italian skills while speaking to the public.

The Princess of Wales arrived in Italy on Wednesday (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate Middleton wows crowds with Italian greeting in Italy

The Princess of Wales looked effortlessly polished in a blue suit as she stepped out in the city’s main square, where she was greeted by Mayor Marco Massari.

Hundreds of people filled the square to welcome her arrival. Kate, known as Princess Catherine in official settings, was seen warmly interacting with school children, bending down to speak with them as she moved through the crowd.

She also surprised many by speaking a few words in Italian, with reports saying she used phrases including “piacere” (pleasure) and “buongiorno” (good morning) while shaking hands with locals.

At one point, she also told people to “call me Caterina”, a gesture that delighted those gathered.

Princess Catherine showed off her Italian skills (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Her Italian was perfect’ say delighted onlookers

Royal fans quickly took to social media to react to the moment, with many praising her effort to speak the local language.

One person wrote on X: “I think it is Italian but I think it’s very basic Italian bless her. But at least she made effort.”

Another added: “I bet she’s been brushing up on her Italian ever since she knew she was visiting Italy.”

A third commented: “It sounds like Princess Catherine is speaking Italian, it’s nice of her to make the effort and it seems appreciated.”

Her language skills also won praise from those who met her in person during the walkabout.

According to HELLO!, a five-year-old girl said: “She asked my name in Italian. She spoke Italian very well.”

A teacher also described the moment as “emotional,” adding: “She asked them some simple questions but her Italian was perfect she spoke clearly.”

The Princess of Wales received a warm welcome in Italy (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Moment Princess of Wales rushes back to crowd sparks security scramble

Elsewhere during the walkabout, Kate appeared to briefly surprise her security team when she turned back towards the crowd to collect flowers from well-wishers.

In a video shared to X, she was seen moving away towards her car before quickly heading back to accept bouquets from members of the public.

Her security detail followed closely behind as she gathered the flowers and thanked supporters.

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One royal fan posted: “Princess Catherine nearly gave her security detail a heart attack by running back into the crowd to collect all the bouquets they wanted to give her!”

Another said: “Catherine is such a beautiful person, inside and out. Effortlessly magnificent.”

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