Pippa Middleton ‘forced to sell £1.3m property’ due to eye-watering ‘six-figure debts’

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews are reportedly preparing to part ways with Bucklebury Farm after years of trying to turn the sprawling Berkshire attraction into a success.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews facing huge losses over Bucklebury Farm

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews purchased Bucklebury Farm in 2021 for around £1.3 million and spent years transforming it into a major family attraction.

However, reports now claim the couple have racked up eye-watering debts linked to the property and may be ready to walk away.

Bucklebury Farm spans 72 acres and includes a deer and safari park, a soft play centre, glamping facilities, a café and petting animals. The venue has also hosted various public events and family experiences over the years.

Despite the farm becoming a popular destination, recent reports suggest the business has struggled financially. Claims state the couple allegedly found themselves facing debts of more than £800,000 in 2025.

According to HELLO, Pippa and James attempted to secure the future of the farm by expanding the site further.

Pippa and her husband run a variety of events at the farm and safari park (Credit: Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM)

Pippa and James’ expansion plans hit major obstacle

The couple reportedly applied for permission to build a nursery catering for children aged between nine months and five years old.

Initially, the plans were approved. However, concerns were later raised by the local highways authority over fears the development would dramatically increase traffic in the area.

Pippa and James reportedly argued the nursery was “essential to securing the farm’s future, enabling it to remain open to the public and continue offering educational and recreational opportunities for the community”.

Despite their efforts, the proposal was ultimately refused.

The farm has also reportedly faced criticism from some local residents.

As reported by the Daily Mail, some locals branded the attraction a “snooty cash grab” and criticised increasing ticket prices.

The reported financial struggles come despite the farm sitting within the Middleton family’s stunning Berkshire surroundings.

Pippa is allegedly preparing to say farewell to one of her propertys (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Middleton family’s Berkshire connections

Bucklebury Farm forms part of a much wider countryside area closely linked to the Middleton family.

Pippa’s parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, live nearby at Bucklebury Manor, a Grade II-listed Georgian property reportedly worth £4.5 million.

The impressive home famously hosted Pippa and James’ wedding reception back in 2017.

Meanwhile, Pippa’s brother, James Middleton, also lives in the area with wife Alizée Thevenet and their son Inigo.

Representatives for Bucklebury Farm have reportedly been contacted for comment regarding the claims.

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