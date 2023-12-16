I’m A Celeb star Jack Maynard engaged to Pippa Middleton’s niece Lily Mackie

In the latest I’m A Celeb contestant news, YouTuber Jack Maynard is celebrating his engagement after popping the question to girlfriend Lily Mackie.

Jack, now 29, was part of the I’m A Celebrity line-up in 2017. He was in the jungle for three days until he was removed.

Six years on, the social media personality – who has nearly 1.5 million YouTube subscribers – has announced he’s “got a fiancée”.

Jack Maynard had a very brief stay in the jungle camp six years ago (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celeb news: Jack Maynard shares wedding news

Sharing snaps on Instagram on Friday (December 15) evening showing himself and Lily celebrating their engagement, fans got a glimpse of her huge engagement ring.

Lily beamed widely as she shared a toast with Jack on the beach where it appears they got engaged.

Also included in Jack’s Insta carousel of pics was an image of their pet bulldogs, wearing pooch tuxedos for the occasion.

The couple also marked their happy day with a large pink cake festooned with macarons and accompanied with a cake topper spelling out ‘Mr & Mrs’.

Lily is Pippa Middleton’s niece by marriage. Her mum is Pippa’s husband James Matthews’ half-sister.

How followers reacted

Jack’s fans were delighted with his big news, and piled in with their congratulations in his post’s comments section.

Among those leaving well wishes on his upload was Jack’s elder brother, pop singer Conor Maynard.

He reacted, echoing Jack’s caption: “Today, I had a sandwich. Fml.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Joe Sugg also chipped in, leaving three red heart emojis.

Jack Maynard and his fiancée Lily (Credit: YouTube)

Jack’s fellow I’m A Celeb campmates Georgia Toffolo and Jamie Lomas also expressed their happiness for him.

“Just the happiest news,” wrote Made In Chelsea cast member Toff.

And Jamie wrote: “Yes mate. Congratulations.”

Meanwhile, Lily also shared a photo of the two looking loved up as she showed off her sparkler on Instagram, too.

She captioned her post: “Forever my love.”

