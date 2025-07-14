Coronation Street fans stunned as soap recasts Lily Platt after nine years

Coronation Street fans have been left doing a double take after noticing the character of Lily Platt has been recast after nine years.

This evening’s episode (Monday, July 14), saw Lily run away from Mick Michaelis at school, locking herself in a classroom.

Sam begged for Lily to let him hide in there too, but Lily wouldn’t open the door and left Sam to fend for himself.

Brooke played Lily for 9 years (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans stunned as Lily Platt is recast

Lily Platt first arrived onto the cobbles in 2013, with Kylie Platt giving birth to her.

For a short while, she was played by actress Ava and Lilly Bushell, before Betsie and Emmie Taylor took over the role.

In 2016, Brooke Malonie became the best-known version of Lily and continued to play the role for nine years.

However, tonight, new Lily actress Grace Ashcroft-Gardner has taken over the role, with her first scenes now on our screens. And, fans had no idea it was coming.

One fan took to X and wrote: “When did they slip a new Lily in?”

Another commented: “A new actress playing Lily then, I see, she hasn’t been on screen for ages.”

A third shared: “When & why did they recast Lily Platt? And, why is Bernie always around when she’s not needed? Which is all the time.”

Lily left Sam to fend for himself tonight (Credit: ITV)

Lily puts Sam in danger in Coronation Street

This evening in Coronation Street, Lily, Hope and Jake were giving Joanie a hard time on her taster day at Weatherfield High due to her criminal parents.

Then, Mick broke out of prison and started searching the school for his daughter.

Lily saw Mick and ran to the nearest classroom and locked herself in to hide. And, when Sam begged to be let in, Lily wouldn’t open the door.

Sam then begged Mick not to hurt him before running off and finding somewhere else to seek safety instead. But, will Sam and Lily have it out with each other? And, what impact will this have on Sam?

