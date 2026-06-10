‘At last!’ Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans thrilled to spot missing character after long absence

WARNING: This article is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees Josh’s adoptive mum, Sandra, return.

Today’s EastEnders delivers plenty of drama as the fallout from Josh and Oscar’s night together threatens to tear the Slaters apart and derail Josh and Jasmine’s birthday celebrations.

While viewers have been eagerly waiting for the secret love triangle to finally be revealed, it was an unexpected return that stole the spotlight.

Kat was fuming to find Oscar and Josh kissing (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sandra made a surprise cameo

Josh and Jasmine’s birthday finally arrives, and as Josh makes his way downstairs in the morning, Kim and Yolande are waiting for him with prosecco in hand.

As they celebrate his big day, Sandra makes a surprise cameo on a video call to Josh.

Kim jokes about getting tipsy before midday on your birthday. While Sandra teases Yolande that she is meant to be making sure Josh behaves himself.

As Josh tells his mum he will see her later for his birthday meal, Kim and Yolande leave the house.

However, it is only once the coast is clear that Oscar comes out of hiding upstairs.

The pair are sheepish after spending the night together, especially when Jasmine messages Josh to wish him a happy birthday.

Despite both regretting what they have done, they don’t have long to wallow in their guilt.

After telling Alife what she saw through the window the night before, Kat decides she needs to confront Josh and Oscar. She marches over to see Josh, and is fuming to find Oscar is still there.

Kat tears strips off both Josh and Oscar, telling them she can’t believe they’d do this to Jasmine. She then bans Oscar from the birthday dinner, and tells Josh he had better come to support Jasmine.

Josh is worried that Kat is going to tell Jasmine everything. She replies that she wouldn’t be that cruel, but that this fling has to end today.

Josh looks guilty as Kat yells at them (Credit: BBC)

Josh made a shocking confession

Later, Jasmine tries to invite Oscar to her party, but he awkwardly declines. Jasmine thinks it is because she slapped him, not realising Kat has already banned him from going.

She heads home, upset that she has ruined things with Oscar, and Zoe is there to offer a shoulder to cry on.

Things appear to be going smoothly at the birthday meal until Zoe arrives with a surprise guest for Jasmine.

It’s Oscar.

He looks like he wants the ground to swallow him up, and Kat is secretly fuming to see him.

Oblivious to what has been going on between Oscar and Josh, Zoe is just pleased to see Jasmine smiling. However, when Josh sees Jasmine kissing Oscar, it is all too much for him, and he races out of the meal.

In the kitchen, Jasmine gives Josh a birthday present. He is overwhelmed to see she has made him a bracelet. But not only that, she has the same one.

Struggling to keep his secret hidden, Josh blurts out the truth midway through the Slaters singing Happy Birthday to them both, leaving Jasmine stunned.

How will Jasmine feel once the news has sunk in?

Sandra made a brief cameo in EastEnders today (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans were thrilled to spot Sandra

While her cameo might have been short and sweet, fans were thrilled to see Sandra…

“I love that they brought Sandra back for Josh’s birthday,” said one fan on social media.

Another agreed: “Me too! I thought we would never see her again.”

A third viewer added: “Bringing Sandra back today was a nice touch. Josh speaks about her a fair bit, but it was nice to see they are genuinely still close.”

With Josh’s confession now out in the open and Jasmine reeling, viewers have plenty of drama still to come.

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