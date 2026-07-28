EastEnders iPlayer episode sees Gray sets his sights on Ian behind bars in sinister Chelsea revenge plan

EastEnders iPlayer scenes today (Tuesday, July 28), saw Gray Atkins turn his attention towards Ian Beale as he began plotting his next move against Chelsea.

After Sheila visited him in prison and revealed the latest drama surrounding Chelsea and Ian, Gray was left furious and began thinking about how he could use the situation to his advantage.

And, with Ian now entering prison himself, it looks like Gray may have found the perfect opportunity to strike.

Chelsea was honest with Sheila (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea needed Sheila’s help in EastEnders iPlayer release

In Walford, Chelsea and Kim arrived at court just as Ian was being taken away to prison. Kathy was left furious, believing Chelsea could have stepped in to help Ian but failed to do so.

As tensions continued to rise, Chelsea decided she had to come clean with Sheila on the Square. She revealed the truth about Jordan’s accident. She needed Sheila’s support as she prepared to fight for Ian.

Chelsea admitted that she had shouted at Jordan before he ran into the road, meaning she was partly responsible for what happened. With Ian receiving an eight-month prison sentence, Chelsea needed Sheila’s legal knowledge to help with an appeal.

Having worked as a lawyer for over 40 years, Sheila explained that there was a straightforward case for an appeal. However, she also warned Chelsea that coming forward could leave her facing charges herself.

Sheila also explained that Ian’s lawyer could bill Chelsea directly.

Gray wanted Sheila to stop helping Chelsea (Credit: BBC)

Gray eyed up Ian as a new target in EastEnders

Later, Sheila visited Gray in prison. She explained that Ian had been sentenced, while also revealing Chelsea had admitted she was partly to blame for Jordan’s accident.

She also told him that she was now helping Chelsea financially by giving her money to fight for Ian’s appeal.

Gray was furious after hearing that Chelsea was responsible for Jordan being hurt, branding her a ‘bad mother.’ He then tried to convince Sheila that Chelsea was only using her and saw her as nothing more than a ‘piggybank.’

But Sheila didn’t agree with Gray’s view and stormed out of the prison, leaving him behind to focus on his revenge plans.

As chaos broke out inside the prison, Gray spotted Ian getting ready to change into his prison clothes before heading to his cell.

Now viewing Ian as a vulnerable new target, Gray appears to be planning something. But what does he have in store for him?

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm.