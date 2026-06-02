EastEnders fans spot worrying blunder as the fall-out from Jordan’s accident is revealed

WARNING: This article is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees Jordan fighting for his life after his accident.

EastEnders fans were left fearing the worst after yesterday’s episode saw Jordan Fox left for dead after Ian accidentally ran him over.

While Ian was oblivious to the fact he had hit a child while reversing his car, Chelsea was at Vicki and Ross’s wedding, unaware that her life was about to be turned upside down.

Jordan was left for dead yesterday (Credit: BBC)

Jordan’s future is revealed today

Today’s EastEnders sees Chelsea and Josh searching for little Jordan, and it doesn’t take long for Josh to find him on the floor by the bins. He is unconscious but breathing, and after alerting Chelsea, he quickly calls an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Ian is taking tipsy Kathy home, oblivious to the carnage he has left behind. It doesn’t take long for Ian to get a knock at the door from the police, who question him about how much he has had to drink, and about the damage to his car.

Ian is stunned when the police tell him he is over the drink-driving limit and take him to the station.

The police come for Ian in today’s episode (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, all hell has broken loose at the wedding as Peter helps give first aid to Jordan, while Chelsea panics.

Josh goes to get Kim and Jack from the wedding, and they race to help as Jordan is loaded into an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Denise is with Yolande when she gets a call from her cancer specialist. She urges Denise to come back to the hospital to start her treatment immediately.

But when Jack rings to tell her about what has happened to Jordan, Denise drops everything and races to be by Chelsea’s side.

However, as the doctor reveals Jordan has spinal injuries and needs an urgent operation, Chelsea turns on Josh, who was looking after the children at the wedding.

She lashes out, yelling that he was responsible for Jordan, but he points out that Jordan was with Chelsea last time he checked.

Fans are fuming with Chelsea for pinning the entire blame on Josh, claiming she isn’t innocent in the whole thing…

Fans felt sorry for Josh as the Trueman/Fox family turned on him (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans point out Chelsea should have been watching Jordan

Fans have been quick to point out that Chelsea yelled at Jordan, causing him to run away and into danger. They have taken to social media to share how Chelsea not taking responsibility is bothering them…

“Chelsea needs to take responsibility for her own actions. She needs to make sure her family knows the truth too,” said one fan on X. Another fan agreed: “Chelsea is mostly at fault. She had a lapse in judgement and shouldn’t have lashed out at Jordan in the heat of the moment. She could’ve asked Josh to take Jordan home whilst she let her hair down at the reception.”

Another viewer spotted parallels to Josh’s past… “I find it very interesting that Chelsea blames Josh for Jordan. Just like Sandra blamed Jasmine!”

While a fourth fan said: “At the end of the day, Chelsea is responsible for Jordan as his mum. This is not Josh’s fault.”

Whoever is to blame, one thing is for sure: after today’s episode, Jordan has a long road to recovery ahead.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: First look as The Night That Changes Everything kicks off