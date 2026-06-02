‘I need to be with the family’: Angry Ginge reveals his mum’s house burned down while he was at Soccer Aid as he disappears offline

Angry Ginge has revealed his mum’s house has burned down just days after his Soccer Aid stint.

The I’m A Celebrity winner, 24, shared the devastating news on his Instagram Stories as he revealed he’s taking some time out to be with his family.

The news comes just days after Angry Ginge took part in this year’s Soccer Aid. He was part of the England team, who beat World XI 3-2 on Sunday.

Angry Ginge revealed on Monday that he was taking some time out following a “major” family issue (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Angry Ginge reveals mum’s house has burned down

On Monday, the YouTuber shared a photo of himself to his Instagram Stories putting a thumbs up.

Over the image, he wrote: “Just letting you all know I probably won’t be live tonight as we have had a major family issue the morning of yesterday so a lot needs sorting out.

“I’ll try and be live when I can. I appreciate you all and thank you for always supporting me.”

He added: “The support last night cheered me up massively of what I needed but atm I need to be with the family and make sure everything is ok.

“Hopefully get live soon luv you.” [Sic].

Then, on Tuesday, Angry Ginge shared an update with his followers.

The online streamer showed his followers the state of his mum’s house following the devastating incident (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Angry Ginge takes time out to be with family

The online streamer wore a face mask and rubber gloves as he clarified what has happened.

He said: “Everyone is assuming or guessing someone has passed away, they’ve not.

“As you can tell, you wouldn’t think it, but right now I am in my mum’s house.”

He then showed the state of the house and charred walls.

The incident happened while Angry Ginge was participating in Soccer Aid (Credit: Photo by James Marsh/Shutterstock)

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Ginge explained further: “Morning of Soccer Aid I get a phone call saying mum’s house has burned down. This is what we are dealing with now, obviously there will be more updates as we go, but at the minute, I mean yeah.”

Pointing to the lounge with a torch, Angry Ginge added: “This isn’t even the worst of the worst. We are dealing with this at the minute.

“I will keep you all updated and I will go live whenever I can go live.”

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