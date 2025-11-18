I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge once opened up about his complicated relationship with his “racist” dad.

The YouTube star, 23, who is currently roughing it up in the Australian jungle, revealed that he is no longer in contact with his father, who he previously branded “not a good man”.

I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge on relationship with ‘racist’ father

Speaking on his podcast, Off Stream, Angry Ginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, spoke about his relationship with his father.

“Growing up, my dad was a massive racist,” he revealed to podcast co-host and fellow YouTuber, Tays.

“It’s only once I’ve grown up I’ve seen this back now. But obviously, when I’m seeing him, I’m picking bits up.”

Angry Ginge explained that he hadn’t said or done anything “stupid” as a result of his father’s behaviour.

“Now that I’m older, I notice it. For example, his Call of Duty name was a certain word and killer.”

‘This is the tip of the iceberg’

In another appearance on the podcast, Ginge opened up about how his father took his mum to court to get his name changed.

The star’s real name is Morgan Sam Lee Burtwistle. After his mum lost the court case, Ginge’s name was changed to Morgan Sam Lee Burtwistle-Smith.

However, he’s “got rid of that” part – the Smith part – of his name now.

Ginge also claimed that his dad wouldn’t pay child maintenance payments to his mum.

“This is why I repeatedly say he’s not a good man, and this is the tip of the iceberg; he used to actually keep moving jobs so this company couldn’t keep tracking him down so he wouldn’t actually pay my mum anything,” he alleged.

‘He’s not a good man’

The star then continued, saying: “I also remember as a kid, I cannot count on two hands how many times there would be the back fences kicked in because they were wooden. Kicked the [bleep] in. There’d just be cans of Stella and smashed glass outside, which was him. Or he’d got someone else to do that.”

Ginge also recounted more instances of when his dad would act out after drinking.

“In the middle of the night, he just came to the house… he just picked a brick up and threw it through the window,” he said. “Then the next day had the balls to come and try and see me.”

Ginge also explained how when his mum got a new partner and they moved house, his dad “got the courts involved” as he wanted to see his son, despite his mum not wanting this. However, his father disappeared again after a while.

Ginge also claimed that his dad reached out to his mum when the star found fame online. However, the star didn’t have any interest in speaking to him.

The star also revealed a little-known fact that he has a half-sister whom he doesn’t really know. He claimed their only thing in common is they have a [bleep] for a dad”.

