I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge’s emotional call to mum before filming started

I’m A Celebrity viewers might be surprised to learn that Angry Ginge managed to sneak in a rare phone call home before the series even got going.

In last night’s (November 16) launch episode, the Twitch favourite was seen enjoying a taste of luxury. He was alongside Jack Osbourne, Aitch and Eddie Kadi after finishing first or second in their initial challenges. The group were rewarded with soft mattresses and a steak dinner before the real jungle slog kicked in.

But according to Angry Ginge’s mum, Michelle Burtwistle, her son – real name Morgan Burtwistle – had already been given a rather unusual perk.

Speaking to The Mirror, she revealed that producers allowed Angry Ginge to call her on the phone on his 24th birthday while he was waiting for I’m A Celebrity filming to begin. It gave him a quick chance to check in before heading into camp for real.

I’m A Celebrity’s Angry Ginge was allowed to call his mum on his birthday (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge makes a phone call home

The I’m A Celebrity cast are usually not allowed their phones once they touch down in Australia. This is to protect the integrity of the series and immerse the campmates in the isolating experience.

Bosses did allow birthday boy Angry Ginge a sneaky phone call home on November 13, though. This was after they’d already modified this year’s Bushtucker Trial voting system.

“Morgan managed to ring me via the producer’s phone because he was allowed a quick phone call for his birthday, and he sounded absolutely buzzing,” Michelle shared.

“He told me he’s been watching SAS: Who Dares Wins to get himself mentally ready for the jungle, which is so him.”

Apparently, the star’s first thought was to enquire about how his nan and sister were doing back home.

She added: “I made sure he knows his family and friends all send their love, and that everyone back home is right behind him. He sounded happy, grounded and genuinely excited for what’s ahead. I told him ‘I love you’ and he said love you too. It was one of those proper lump-in-the-throat moments.”

Angry Ginge visited a koala bear sanctuary

And it turns out I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge didn’t just hole up in his hotel while waiting to head into camp – or to make a phone call back home. As well as revisiting old episodes of SAS: Who Dares Wins to psyche himself up, he apparently made the most of his downtime by getting out to explore.

According to mum Michelle, her animal-mad son was “grinning ear to ear” after visiting a koala sanctuary before filming kicked off. She didn’t name which one he visited. But the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on the Gold Coast seems the most likely spot.

The sanctuary is around 35km from Murwillumbah – close to the I’m A Celebrity base at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa – making it an easy pre-jungle day out for the budding adventurer.

Angry Ginge kept standing in Ruby Wax’s light, apparently (Credit: ITV)

Ruby Wax’s ‘rudeness’

When the first episode aired over the weekend, viewers also spotted a slightly awkward moment between Angry Ginge and fellow camper Ruby Wax. The comedy star repeatedly told him he was “standing in her light”. It didn’t go down well with those watching at home.

“Ruby is coming across really rude,” a fan suggested.

“Not Ruby being rude to Ginge. We will not stand for it,” echoed another.

Ruby may well have been joking, but the exchange still left fans unimpressed, with many taking to social media to say the whole thing felt a bit uncomfortable.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Alex Scott’s girlfriend Jess Glynne to make ‘surprise’ cameo on show

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (November 17) on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you think Angry Ginge’s phone call ‘broke the rules’?