ITV drops first official look at I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up as fans pick early favourite to win

ITV has shared its first official look at the line-up for I’m A Celebrity 2025, and it really doesn’t disappoint.

The picture was posted to social media at 7pm tonight (November 10), with fans of the show sharing their delight over the line-up and picking their early winner.

The Instagram post was captioned: “How ya going Campmates? Your 2025 Celebs are Jungle ready. Watch them enter Camp at 9pm on Sunday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (@imacelebrity)

I’m A Celebrity cast first look

ITV shared individual press shots of the cast members, as well as a group picture of the stars.

It shows Shona McGarty, Eddie Kadi, Aitch, Alex Scott MBE, Jack Osbourne, Lisa Riley, Kelly Brook, Angry Ginge, Ruby Wax OBE and Martin Kemp in the jungle.

The announcement comes after the celebrities started touching down in Australia ahead of the launch show. Kelly Brook became the first star to arrive, joking she was visiting her Auntie Sheila. She was followed by soap stars Lisa Riley and Shona McGarty.

Lioness Alex Scott will also be in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Angry Ginge for the win, declare I’m A Celebrity fans after seeing line-up

While the line-up has long been rumoured, only tonight have viewers had it officially confirmed.

“Team Ginge,” one fan commented. “Can’t wait!” said another. “King of the Jungle!” said another, tagging Angry Ginge. “Ginge for the win,” said a third. “Angry Ginge’s reactions will be so funny to watch, bring it on!” declared another fan.

Others can’t wait to see him team up with rapper Aitch, who also landed Down Under this afternoon.

Angry Ginge is the fans’ early favourite to win (Credit: ITV)

Who is Angry Ginge?

Apart from being the favourite on social media following the announcement, he’s a gaming streamer. He has more than a million followers on Twitch. And has played in ITV’s Soccer Aid before, where he was named Player of the Match.

When can we see the line-up in action on I’m A Celebrity?

I’m A Celebrity 2025 starts on Sunday (November 16) at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Once again, the show will be hosted by TV legends Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

And we really can’t wait!

Read more: I’m A Celebrity legend rushed to hospital as 999 called following fall