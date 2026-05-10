Greg Davies on turning to weight-loss jabs after ‘serious’ warning from doctors

Greg Davies once opened up about turning to weight loss jabs after receiving warnings about his health from doctors.

The star – who is hosting the BAFTA Television Awards tonight (Sunday, May 10) – revealed he was told that “something bad will happen” unless he made some big changes to his weight.

Greg was issued a dire warning (Credit: ITV)

Greg Davies onn his ‘serious’ warning by doctor

Speaking back in 2023, Greg opened up about how one of his go-to gags when it comes to comedy is about his size.

However, the comedy stopped when Greg was told by a doctor to do something about his weight – and fast.

In a chat with The Sun, he said: “Although I’ve had rich pickings from turning the gun on myself and my instinct is to try and get laughs wherever possible, it’s not a reason to stay as I am physically.

“And I’ve been told very seriously by my doctor that something bad will happen if I don’t address that side of things.”

In a seperate interview with The Times, Greg – who stands at 6ft 8in tall – revealed that the doctor told him that if he’d been shorter, he would “look obese”.

Greg took a weight loss jab after a warning from a doctor (Credit: YouTube)

Greg Davies on turning to weight loss jabs to lose weight

Fast-forward two years, and Greg was delighted to reveal that he’d lost three stone.

The comedian also revealed that he’d been using a weight loss jab to help him along on his weight loss journey.

Speaking to The Times in 2025, Greg said: “[I] lost three stone on the old [weight loss jab], in about four months, before putting most of it back on.”

The star then admitted that he was “flirting” with giving fasting a go as an alternative method to try and lose weight.

Beyond that, however, Greg admitted that he doesn’t worry about aging.

“I think that’s probably good in my game, isn’t it?” he said.

Greg said the weight loss jabs made him “gaunt” (Credit: CBR in Studio / YouTube)

‘I didn’t like it’

In a recent interview with The Times, Greg once again opened up about taking weight loss jabs.

“Three stone fell off me,” he said, reflecting on his usage of the jabs.

“But I didn’t really like it, it made me a bit gaunt,” he then said. He then stopped taking the jabs and put half the weight back on.

“My appetite’s never gone back to the way it was. I can’t ram things in the way I used to,” he confessed.

Read more: ‘Slim’ Vanessa Feltz reveals her dress size and exact weight after years of yo-yo dieting: ‘There isn’t much left of me!’

Catch Greg hosting the BAFTA Television Awards tonight (Sunday, May 10) from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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