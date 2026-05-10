‘Stupid’ Vernon Kay’s public apology to Tess Daly following Rhian Sugden sexting scandal: ‘I’m an idiot’

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly were once a beloved showbiz couple – but, years before their shock split, their love story was once rocked by a shock sexting scandal involving glamour girl Rhian Sugden.

In 2010, Tess and Vernon suffered a setback in their marriage when Vernon admitted to sending racy texts to glamour model Rhian Sugden.

Tess and Vernon, who married in 2003, worked through the scandal at the time, determined to save their marriage.

But what did Vernon say in his public apology on the radio? And why did Vernon get back in touch with Rhian years later? As the showbiz golden couple split, we take a look back at the scandal that rocked the earlier days of their marriage…

Tess and Vernon’s love story came to an end this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly: Sexting scandal

In 2010, Vernon revealed that he had been sexting model Rhian Sugden, after allegedly meeting her in a club in Bolton. He and Tess had been married for seven years at the time, and parents to two young girls.

His rep denied that Vernon’s contact with Rhian had gone beyond messaging, though. They said: “They never at any point had a physical sexual relationship.”

Rhian later spoke out about the scandal in a Channel 4 documentary, Page Three: The Naked Truth, said: “He just got away with it. It ruined everything for me.

“I felt like I was going up and up with my career and then that came along. I wish I’d never met him. He got to give an apology on the radio and just got to carry on, with Family Fortunes, ironically. It still makes me feel sick.”

He admitted to sending saucy texts to Rhian (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vernon Kay issued public apology to Tess Daly

At the time of the scandal, Vernon issued a public apology to Tess on his Radio 1 show, while making a heartbreaking promise to Tess, who according to Vernon was “extremely upset”.

I’m an idiot. I’ve been stupid and daft but I’m not a sex pest.

He said: “I’ve let down my wife Tess. I’m an idiot. I’ve been stupid and daft but I’m not a sex pest.”

Vernon also added: “In some ways I’m glad this story has come out. It feels like a weight has been lifted from my shoulders.”

Making a promise to Tess live on air, he explained: “I knew it was getting silly. I’m never going to do it again and hopefully I can clear the slate clean and start again. I’m so sorry. I’ve been an idiot and I’ve let my family down.”

Rhian’s letter to Tess

The glamour model also apologised to the Strictly host.

In an open letter to Tess in The Sun, Rhian wrote: “I deeply regret creating a friendship with Vernon and allowing him to continue speaking to me the way he did. I should never have got involved with a married man.”

Rhian insisted that her relationship with Vernon was “nothing more than a close friendship and flirty messages” and the pair “never met up alone”.

She continued: “The exchange of messages was inappropriate and I should not have encouraged such behaviour. I know it takes two to tango but I could have stopped contact. It should never have got to the stage it did. It was disrespectful, hurtful and I can only apologise for my actions.”

She concluded the letter by giving her “sincerest apologies” to Tess, adding: “I wish you both all the happiness in the future.”

Vernon got in touch with Rhian years later (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vernon Kay messaged Rhian years later

Years later though, it was claimed that Vernon had once again been in touch with Rhian. Vernon was quick to speak out on the situation, revealing he did send messages to Rhian but Strictly host Tess was fully aware of the content.

He wrote on Facebook at the time: “I was contacted by Rhian out of the blue back in December regarding the story in 2010 claiming she had information she wanted to pass on.

“I recognise how it may look when messages are pulled out of context but there was never any inappropriate intent to our communication, I was merely trying to find answers to questions that I’ve had since 2010. Tess is aware of everything that has been discussed with Rhian.”

Rhian is now happily married to actor Oliver Mellor and the pair are parents to IVF baby George.

Tess and Vernon moved on and but have now split, 15 years after the scandal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vernon and Tess ‘moved on’ from scandal

In 2020, Vernon appeared to address the sexting scandal, ahead of his I’m A Celeb stint. Talking to the Mirror, he was quizzed on whether there were any misconceptions he’d want to put right.

Denying there was anything he wanted to set right, Vernon said: “There isn’t a hidden side to me. I’ve been on telly for 20 years and my career started on a reality show. All that stuff is in the past, we’ve forgotten about that, we’ve moved on. It’s all gone. It’s disappeared.”

Tess and Vernon’s shock split

Announcing their split, a joint statement from the couple on Friday (May 8) said: “After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably.

“This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us. We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority.”

They also insisted: “There are no other parties involved in this decision.”

No reason has been given for the split, but insiders speculated that the couple had simply grown apart. “It was very natural in a way,” one insider said. It’s claimed that, while both are “sad” their marriage is over, they’re “happy” about what their futures may hold.

Read more: All the secret signs Tess Daly and Vernon Kay had split

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.