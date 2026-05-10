BGT star Amanda Holden blasted over ‘inappropriate’ see-through dress as she almost ‘flashes her nipple’: ‘Put some clothes on, it’s a family show!’

BGT star Amanda Holden came under heavy fire from viewers last night (Saturday, May 9) over her outfit on the show.

The star, 55, looked stunning in a see-through dress during the live semi-final. However, some fans were far from impressed.

Amanda wore a see-through dress (Credit: ITV)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmdNu6q9sWc

BGT star Amanda Holden stuns in see-through dress

Last night’s edition of BGT saw Amanda stun in yet another amazing outfit.

The star, who has been on the show since it first launched back in 2007, was wearing a see-through white gown.

The dress, which is from Basil Soda, features embroidered star details that are scattered down the chest to the skirt, which rests on the floor in layers of tulle.

The star finished the look off by wearing her hair up in a high bun, with a face-framing fringe sweeping over to the right.

However, fans of the show were not happy with Amanda’s outfit, with many complaining it wasn’t “appropriate” for a family show.

Amanda came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden under fire over see-through outfit

Taking to social media, fans slammed the star.

“Amanda dressed appropriately for a family show again,” one viewer grumbled.

“Definitely not suitable for a family show,” another said.

“Wow, is this a family show,” a third fumed in the comment section of Amanda’s Instagram post about the dress.

“Not appropriate for @bgt,” another wrote. “Why would you wear something see-through where kids are watching,” a fifth added.

“When Amanda turned to face Simon you could almost see her nipple. Come on this is supposed be a family show, not a porn show,” another said on social media.

Additionally, another fan said, “More concerned about Amanda’s dress again, it’s a family show for goodness sake.”

Amanda’s dress got viewers talking (Credit: ITV)

Fans gush over Amanda’s dress

Not everyone took to social media to slam Amanda’s dress, however.

“Beautiful,” Loose Women star Ruth Langsford wrote.

“Just when you thought @noholdenback can’t look any more gorgeous, she comes up with THIS look!” another said.

“So beautiful,” a third wrote.

“Love this whole look!” another gushed.

Read more: ‘A hard watch!’ Britain’s Got Talent’s KSI slated after making series of ‘terrible’ gaffes in latest live show

BGT continues next Saturday (May 16) from 6pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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