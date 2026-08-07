Lindsay Clancy told a long-time friend she was experiencing “dark thoughts” in the days before the deaths of her three children, a murder trial has heard.

Clancy, 35, has pleaded not guilty to three murder charges over the deaths of her daughter Cora, five, son Dawson, three, and eight-month-old son Callan. The children died at the family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, on January 24, 2023.

Her defence lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and extreme mental illness. He has also said that Clancy attempted to take her own life after allegedly strangling the children.

Lindsay Clancy has been accused of murdering her three children (Credit: CBS News / YouTube)

Friend recalls hopeful conversation with Lindsay Clancy

According to ABC News, Amy Bevins told jurors on Thursday that she had been friends with Clancy for 29 years and communicated with her shortly before the deaths.

Bevins said Clancy had discussed the effect of medication on her mental health.

“She had shared that she had been taking a medication that caused her to have some dark thoughts, but that she was going to, or had been weaning, like tapering off that medication,” Bevins testified.

The witness said there was also a sense of hope in the conversation, as Clancy believed she might begin feeling better while reducing the medication.

Lindsay Clancy’s friend said she was experiencing “dark thoughts” in the days before the deaths of her three children (Credit: CBS News / YouTube)

Children’s grandfather gives evidence

Christopher Clancy, the children’s grandfather, also appeared as a witness. He said his former daughter-in-law had seemed happy after the family attended Christmas Mass in 2022.

He described them as appearing like an “all-American family”.

Christopher told jurors he knew Clancy had been struggling with her mental health and had visited an emergency department. However, he said he had not noticed any clear warning signs before January 24.

Christopher recalled that Clancy had appeared “nervous” at Thanksgiving. But he said she otherwise seemed normal during family gatherings. He also described her as a “very good” mother.

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The testimony followed an emotional morning in court. Jurors were shown autopsy images of Clancy’s youngest child. ABC News reported that Clancy broke down in tears as the images were displayed.

Jurors also heard evidence from a detective with the Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit and a nurse who had worked with Clancy for seven years.

If you or someone you know is in the US and struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org. Free and confidential help is available 24 hours a day.