Donald Trump has sparked fresh online chatter after appearing at a recent speaking engagement in Las Vegas with noticeably fuller-looking hair.

The 80-year-old US president was seen in a clip from the event and critics on X quickly began speculating about the apparent change.

Some suggested Trump was wearing a wig, while others wondered whether hair had been added to create extra volume.

There is no evidence that Trump wore a wig, weave or any other type of hairpiece.

US President Donald Trump appeared to have fuller hair at the Vegas event, according to people online (Credit: BIZUAYEHU TESFAYE/EPA/Shutterstock)

Critics react to Donald Trump’s fuller hair in Vegas

Alongside a video of Trump giving a speech, one X user wrote: “Is Trump rocking a wig, or what the hell is going on here?”

Another said: “That’s a wig if I’ve ever seen one.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “I can’t stop laughing at Trump’s new wig.”

A fourth claimed: “It’s a topper! if you notice the sides are tapered more as well.”

Meanwhile, one fan said: “I do NOT care what anyone says. This is proof that President Trump is aging in reverse. His hair looks absolutely amazing today.”

Another person laughed: “President Trump’s hair is going viral again.”

Trump has not addressed the hairstyle speculation, leaving the online conversation based entirely on how his hair appeared in the footage.

President Trump pictured days before the Vegas event (Credit: Allison Robbert/UPI/Shutterstock)

Trump makes employment claim during speech

Attention was not limited to the president’s appearance. In the same clip, Trump told the audience: “More Americans are working right now than at any point in the history of our country.”

According to RadarOnline, the declaration was greeted with applause and cheers inside the venue.

For now, the hairstyle debate remains online speculation prompted by a video clip. Trump’s hair looked fuller. But claims that he wore wig or using an impersonator have not been verified.