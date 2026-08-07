Why Scarlett Moffatt postponed her wedding as she details ‘horrific’ second pregnancy

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed that she and fiancé Scott Dobinson postponed their wedding after his mother Janice was diagnosed with cancer.

The couple had hoped to resume preparations when Janice recovered. However, Janice has since died, leaving the family grieving as Scarlett and Scott prepare to welcome their second child.

Scott and Scarlett are expecting their second baby (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Why Scarlett Moffatt and Scott postponed their wedding

Speaking to The Sun, Scarlett explained: “When she got diagnosed with cancer, we – not cancelled – but postponed the wedding.”

Scarlett said Janice had appeared to be recovering before her death. She had gone into hospital for an operation when the family received a sudden call asking them to come in and say goodbye.

Scarlett and Scott, who became engaged in 2023, still intend to marry. Their venue and suppliers have already been booked, but the couple need to choose a new date.

They plan to contact the venue early next year, after their baby has arrived, to discuss its availability.

Scarlett added: “We definitely want to get married.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

Scarlett reveals ‘horrific’ pregnancy symptoms

Alongside the family’s wedding plans and grief, Scarlett has been coping with a difficult second pregnancy.

The 35-year-old is expecting another baby boy with Scott. She said the experience had been very different from her pregnancy with their son Jude.

“The first trimester was horrific,” Scarlett admitted.

Although she had experienced few symptoms while expecting Jude, Scarlett developed travel sickness for the first time during her second pregnancy. She was also vomiting while continuing to work and film.

Looking after a toddler has left Scarlett with little time to dwell on giving birth. She had an emergency caesarean with Jude in 2023 and is trying not to put herself under too much pressure ahead of her second son’s arrival.

“I’ve learned that with labour you can’t have a fixed plan; you need to have a few. So, I’m not putting too much pressure on it this time,” she said.

For now, Scarlett is balancing pregnancy with caring for Jude over the summer. She has also partnered with Google Gemini on its Gemidorm campaign, using the AI tool to generate activity and meal ideas for children.

Read more: Grieving Scarlett Moffatt issues emotional update following series of heartbreaking family deaths

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