Kelly Rowland is officially taking her seat on The Voice UK after being confirmed as the only new coach for series 14, replacing departing star LeAnn Rimes.

Joining Kelly on the panel are returning favourites Tom Jones, will.i.am and McFly bandmates Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones. While the line-up for the upcoming series is now locked in, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones’ future on The Voice UK remains uncertain, with speculation continuing over whether they’ll return for series 15.

Kelly Rowland is joining The Voice UK (Credit: ITV)

The Voice UK confirms series 14 coaching panel

Kelly’s arrival was first revealed in a social media announcement last year.

ITV has now shared a first-look image showing her alongside the returning coaches ahead of the new series.

The former Destiny’s Child singer steps into the role after LeAnn Rimes’ departure, following her single series on the ITV talent show.

Series 15 questions still unanswered

Although the coaching line-up for series 14 is now confirmed, there are still several unanswered questions about what could happen when the show returns for series 15.

One of the biggest talking points is the future of host Emma Willis. She has fronted The Voice UK for the past nine years but is now preparing to co-present Strictly Come Dancing alongside Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe.

Emma will be back to host series 14 of The Voice UK. However, it has been suggested she could leave after the latest run to focus on her new BBC role.

So far, there has been no official confirmation that she is stepping down.

The Sun has claimed Maya Jama has been approached to present The Voice UK from series 15. But ITV has not confirmed she will replace Emma.

The broadcaster said last month that discussions over the series 15 talent line-up were ongoing, with any official announcements to be made in due course.

Emma Willis will return to host The Voice UK (Credit: ITV)

When does The Voice UK return?

The Voice UK will return to ITV1 and ITVX later this year. However, ITV has yet to announce an official launch date.

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Emma’s first series as a Strictly Come Dancing presenter is also still awaiting an official start date. Based on the show’s usual schedule, the BBC competition will return in mid-September.

The Voice UK is coming soon to ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

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