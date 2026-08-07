Princess Andre ‘increasingly concerned’ for ‘vulnerable’ Katie Price following Lee Andrews drama: ‘It could send her into another spiral’

Princess Andre reportedly fears that a divorce from Lee Andrews could have a serious impact on mum Katie Price’s wellbeing.

The claim follows a turbulent period in Katie and Lee’s marriage. The relationship has faced an allegation that Lee had an affair with a 19-year-old man, which he denied as a “damaging pack of lies”, alongside separate claims about an alleged intimate recording.

Katie, 48, married Lee, 43, in January, reportedly just 10 days after meeting him.

Princess is reportedly concerned for her mum (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Andre ‘increasingly concerned’ about mum Katie Price

A source has now told Closer that Princess, 19, is worried as the marriage appears to come under mounting pressure.

The insider claimed Princess “fears a divorce could send Katie into another spiral” and has voiced her worries to close friends.

They said: “Princess is becoming increasingly concerned about her mum as her marriage to Lee appears to unravel.”

“She knows how vulnerable her mum can be and fears a divorce could send Katie into another spiral. She’s voiced her concerns to some of her closest friends, and they’re just as worried about the impact all of this is having on her. After the Sky documentary, where everyone saw Princess burst into tears, people hoped things might change. But Princess feels history is repeating itself once again.”

Closer’s source also claimed that Katie’s mum, Amy Price, is concerned. According to the report, the family hopes Katie can find stability with their support.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Katie denies intimate video allegation

The latest report revisits an allegation that Lee tried to sell an intimate recording involving himself and Katie for £250,000.

Lee subsequently said he “wasn’t being serious”. Katie firmly denied the story on Instagram, calling it “completely untrue” and insisting she had “never made such a tape”.

According to Closer, the recent allegations led Katie to consult a divorce lawyer and remove her wedding ring.

However, she was later reportedly seen wearing the ring again, prompting suggestions that she may not have made a final decision about the marriage.

Princess previously opened up about family life

The reported concern comes after Katie and her children spoke candidly in the Sky documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

During the programme, Princess gave a tearful account of how Katie’s past addiction struggles affected family life. She recalled returning home from school feeling lonely and said she “used to cuddle the blanket and just cry”.

Katie also discussed experiencing a major mental health crisis and receiving treatment at The Priory. She has previously said that being kidnapped and held at gunpoint while filming in South Africa in 2018 left her with PTSD.

The former glamour model explained in the documentary that she later used cocaine while struggling to cope. She also spoke about undergoing two five-week stays at The Priory.

Closer’s insider alleged that these experiences are behind Princess’s fears about how further upheaval could affect her mum. For now, Katie’s decision over her marriage remains unclear, with the report suggesting her family wants to support her through whatever happens next.

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