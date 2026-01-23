Katie Price announces she’s engaged for the ninth time to mystery man and shows off huge ring

Former glamour model Katie Price has announced that she is engaged for the ninth time.

The 47-year-old mum-of-five has remained in the headlines recently, especially after reports that she and boyfriend JJ Slater had split.

While overseas in Dubai, a mystery man popped the big question to Katie.

Following reports that she had split from JJ, Katie has announced she is engaged (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price announces she’s engaged again

In a series of Instagram Stories shared today (January 23), Katie can be seen posing beside roses that spelled out “Will you marry me Katie?” on the floor.

The romantic setting was decorated with candles as she posed in front of the mirror in a tie-up dress.

In the following pic, Katie showed off her huge diamond ring while enjoying a glass of bubbly.

The reality star also enjoyed a chocolate dessert with strawberries that had “Marry me?” written in chocolate. In the same photo, Katie could be seen holding onto the hands of a man who had a tattoo of her name.

In the final snapshot, Katie took a photo of the seven-star hotel Burj Al Arab and wrote: “My Richard gear swept off my feet. Manifesting does work.”

As of this writing, Katie has not revealed who she is engaged to. On his latest Instagram Stories, JJ was in Florida.

Meanwhile, Katie also showed off her huge ring (Credit: Instagram)

‘I’m confused’

Following the news, the public was quick to react to Katie’s announcement.

“Surely that’s not true?! Katie Price is ENGAGED again for the NINTH time?!” one user wrote on X.

“Of course she’s not getting married lol,” another person insisted.

“How can she be engaged so fast? Didn’t she just split up with her boyfriend? I’m confused,” a third remarked.

One person chimed in and replied: “It is sooo fast! Hopefully, this is her forever person and not someone taking advantage of her again. I can’t wait to see who it is!”

