Did Kate overshadow the bride? How Kate Middleton got away with cream ‘bridal’ style look at Peter and Harriet’s wedding

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips tied the knot on Saturday, June 6 in an intimate ceremony in the Cotswolds, where members of the royal family flocked in attendance. Including, Princess Kate Middleton.

Harriet stunned in a high-neck gown (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton’s outfit at Harriet Sperling’s wedding

The 45-year-old mum-of-one looked stunning on her big day.

Harriet wore an elegant white gown with a flowing veil during the ceremony.

The dress featured distinctive lace detailing and a three-meter-long train.

The dress was the work of New Zealand-born designer Emilia Wickstead, who is a firm favourite of the royal family.

Kate Middleton, in particular, is a big fan of the her work.

Despite Harriet being the star of the show on Saturday, it seems like Princess Kate Middleton also caused quite a stir.

Kate rocked a tonal, neutral look, dressed head to toe in a cream ensemble.

Princess Kate’s bridal-style ensemble

Princess Kate wore a light taupe bouclé dress by Roland Mouret, which she paired with complimentary accessories and a matching hat in the same tone.

Unsurprisingly, popular royal fashion blog, Kate Middleton’s Style Blog, has chimed in on the subject and shed light on the reaction.

They penned on the day: “Today’s look was a hit on social media, with people calling it “sublime” and Kate’s “best look to date”.

“However, some have questioned the colour choice, deeming the light shade inappropriate for a wedding as it’s too bridal. I guess it does read as champagne in certain lighting/photographs.

“Personally, I think it’s fine. The light spring/summer palette suited the season perfectly. There’s no mistaking Kate for the bride. She hardly turned up at the church, holding a bouquet, wearing a veil.”

Kate looked fabulous in cream (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

How did Princess Kate get away with wearing such a bridal-style look on Harriet Sperling’s big day?

You might be wondering, how did Princess Kate get away with wearing such a bridal-style look?

Well, actually, the royals have a pretty casual approach to wedding dress codes…

Cream is said to not be an uncommon colour to wear at high society nuptials.

Even the late Queen opted for white at King Charles’ wedding to Queen Camilla, whilst Camilla wore silver.

Princess Kate’s classic outfit even worked with a trending colour worn to the wedding by several guests – pale, buttery yellow.

Both Princess Anne and Queen Camilla rocked creamy yellow ensembles on Harriet and Peter’s big day.

Reports also comment that perhaps because it was Peter’s second time down the aisle, the dress code and rules for his and Harriet’s big day were a bit more loose.

So, what do you think?

Read more: Stunning first official photos of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding released

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