How Harriet Sperling followed in Kate Middleton’s footsteps at intimate wedding to Peter Phillips

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips tied the knot yesterday (Saturday, June 6) in an intimate ceremony in the Cotswolds.

NHS nurse Harriet naturally drew a lot of attention – and some eagle-eyed royal fans noticed how she followed in Kate Middleton’s footsteps on her big day.

Harriet tied the knot yesterday (Credit: Splash News)

How Harriet Sperling followed in Kate Middleton’s footeps at her wedding

Yesterday saw Harriet’s dress get a lot of coverage.

The 48-year-old mum-of-one looked stunning in an elegant white gown during yesterday’s ceremony.

The sweeping dress featured details of wildflowers blooming, a delicate lace overjacket fitted above the waist, and a three-meter-long train – the result of months of planning and handiwork.

The dress was the work of New Zealand-born designer Emilia Wickstead, who is a firm favourite of the royal family.

Kate Middleton, in particular, has worn her designs on several occasions over the years.

Just last year, the Princess of Wales, 44, wore a royal-purple coat dress by the designer to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in London.

In fact, the royal and the designer have collaborated so many times that Wickstead has named one of her dresses, The Kate Dress, in tribute to the future queen.

Fans were loving Harriet’s dress (Credit: Splash News)

Royal fans gush over Harriet’s dress

Royal fans were loving Harriet’s dress yesterday, with many taking to social media to gush over it.

“She looks so pretty,” one said. “Her dress is gorg.”

“Her dress is lovely,” another wrote.

“That dress is a classic,” a third gushed.

“Beautiful bride in a lovely dress and gorgeous veil,” another said.

“Her dress is so amazing! Love a royal wedding!” a fifth wrote.

Kate was amongst the royals at the wedding yesterday (Credit: Splash News)

Royals attend Harriet and Peter Phillips’ wedding

The royal family was out in force yesterday.

The monarch and family descended on All Saints Church in the village of Kemble yesterday lunchtime.

At around 12.40pm, the royals began to arrive at the church.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, were the first of the royal family to appear at the church today.

Princess Anne, the mother of the groom, was next to arrive, beaming in yellow as she waved to the crowds.

Princess Kate wore a stunning blush dress and a matching hat, as she was joined by her husband, Prince William.

At 12.55pm, the king and queen arrived. Camilla wore a cream dress and hat, whilst the king wore a black coat, cream waistcoat, and grey pinstriped trousers.

Peter’s sister, Zara, was also present, wearing a sleek violet midi dress with puffed sleeves by Rebecca Vallance. She was joined by her family, including husband Mike Tindall.

Peter’s daughters, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, were bridesmaids, as was Harriet’s daughter, Georgina.

Read more: Princess Kate shares emotional moment with mum finishing cancer treatment: ‘Isn’t mummy brave?’

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