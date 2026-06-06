Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie step out for Peter Phillips’ wedding to Harriet Sperling alongside royals

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have stepped out alongside the royal family to attend Peter Phillips’ wedding.

It was previously speculated whether they would attend amid the scandal surrounding their father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Catherine were also all in attendance at the nuptials.

Peter, 48, son of Princess Anne, has tied the knot with Harriet Sperling, 46, today in the Cotswolds.

Harriet looked stunning at her wedding today (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding

The couple have tied the knot in the pretty Cotswolds village of Kemble at the All Saints Church.

They got engaged last summer when Peter popped the question after just over a year of dating.

Peter’s daughters, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, from his first marriage to Autumn Kelly, were bridesmaids.

Harriet’s daughter, Georgina, 13, from a previous relationship, was a bridesmaid too.

The king attended the nuptials today (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

After the ceremony, guests will make their way to the Princess Royal’s Gatcombe Park estate, which is located a mile away.

Well-wishers gathered outside the church, and the first guests began to arrive at just past 12pm.

Some of the early arrivals included the founder of luxury fashion brand Beulah, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, and her husband Rupert Finch. Finch briefly dated Kate Middleton when they both attended St Andrews University back in 2001.

The Princess of Wales looked stunning at the wedding (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Royals arrive at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling

At around 12.40pm, the royals began to arrive at the church.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, were the first of the royal family to appear at the church today.

A smiling Princess Anne arrived next, wearing a matching yellow dress and hat.

Princess Kate looked stunning in a blush dress and matching hat as she arrived at the venue shortly afterwards.

Queen Camilla, wearing a cream dress and hat, waved to the crowds as she arrived at the venue just before 12.55pm. The king, meanwhile, wore a black coat, cream waistcoat, and grey pinstriped trousers.

The groom’s sister, Zara Tindall, arrived next, wearing a sleek violet midi dress with puffed sleeves by Rebecca Vallance.

Buckingham Palace’s statement on Peter’s wedding

The palace previously said of the nuptials: “Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today announced their wedding date.

Read more: ‘Reason’ Prince William missed cousin Peter Phillips’ first wedding ahead of his attendance at Harriet Sperling nuptials

“The summer wedding will take place at All Saints Church, Kemble, Cirencester on Saturday 6th June 2026 in a private ceremony. Both families have been informed jointly of the wedding date by invitation.

“Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have also been informed of the announcement. Further details will be announced in due course.”

Read more: ‘Medical reason’ behind Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s bruised face as he’s pictured amid scandal

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