‘Medical reason’ behind Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s bruised face as he’s pictured amid scandal

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been pictured with a bruised face in Sandringham.

The former prince, 66, has been lying low for months amid mounting scrutiny over his past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Images reportedly showed Andrew driving from his home Marsh Farm in Norfolk on Thursday afternoon.

New images show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with a bruised face (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Reason’ behind Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s bruised face

The large purple mark on Andrew’s face surrounds his right eye and covers most of his cheek.

According to reports, it’s unclear how Andrew received the mark but it is believed to be the result of a non-serious medical condition.

ED! has contacted representatives for Andrew for comment.

It comes after police made a fresh appeal as they continue to investigate allegations surrounding Andrew.

In February, police arrested King Charles’ younger brother on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police released him under investigation on the same day.

It came after Andrew was accused of sharing confidential and sensitive information with Epstein during his time as UK’s trade envoy, a role he held from 2001 to 2011. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

In a recent update, police said its investigation was “examining a number of aspects of alleged misconduct following the release of files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act in the United States”.

Andrew has faced much scrutiny over his past links to Epstein (Credit: Cover Images)

Allegations against Andrew

Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Our misconduct in public office investigation is continuing. Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation.

“Our team of very experienced detectives are working meticulously through a significant amount of information that has come in from the public and other sources. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into all reasonable lines of enquiry, wherever they may lead.

“We encourage anyone with information to get in touch with us through the normal non-urgent contact channels, such as the Thames Valley Police online portal.

“I understand the high level of interest in this work. But please be patient as we continue to actively progress our investigation. We will provide further updates to the public and media when appropriate.”

Andrew allegedly passed on confidential information to Epstein during his time as UK’s trade envoy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Andrew’s association with Epstein

In January, the US Department of Justice released millions of files relating to Epstein and his crimes.

Within these files, images emerged appearing to show Andrew kneeling on all fours over an unidentified female lying on the ground. No context was given for the images.

More recently, reports claimed that Thames Valley Police were looking into an allegation that Andrew behaved inappropriately towards a woman during Royal Ascot in 2002.

Read more: Update issued on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor investigation amid allegation of ‘misconduct at Royal Ascot’

For years now, Andrew has faced intense scrutiny over his past association with Epstein. Last October, Andrew lost his royal titles and honours, as well as his Royal Lodge home, in the wake of renewed scrutiny.

The late Virginia Giuffre also accused Andrew of sexual assault. She alleged she was made to have sex with Andrew on three separate occasions in the early 2000s when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has always vehemently denied the allegations.

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