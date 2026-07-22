Harper Beckham is reportedly closing in on her first beauty launch, with a new report claiming the name of her brand has now been revealed.

According to reports, Harper’s skincare business will trade under the name Harlo By Harper. The reveal of the brand’s name follows months of speculation around the 15-year-old’s next move.

The report also claimed a trademark application is now “signed and sealed”. It added that Harper has worked on the project quietly while keeping up with school.

Harper has revealed the name of her brand (Credit: John Salangsang / Shutterstock)

Harper Beckham’s beauty move suddenly looks very real

This no longer sounds like loose chatter. The Sun claimed Harper has already overseen her first photoshoot for the brand earlier this year.

Her famous parents also reportedly turned up to support her. A source told the newspaper: “Victoria and David couldn’t be more proud of Harper.”

That backing will not surprise many fans. Victoria built a major fashion and beauty empire after her Spice Girls days.

David also transformed his football career into a huge global brand. So Harper stepping into skincare feels like a natural next chapter.

The teen has been described as the “teenage tycoon of the Beckham family”. It also said she is preparing to make a splash in the beauty market next year.

What is Harper Beckham actually planning to sell?

That part remains tightly guarded for now. The Sun has claimed that the launch products are still “top secret” and “under lock and key”.

Even so, the direction seems clear. The reported business will focus on skincare rather than a wider beauty line at launch.

That detail has only added to the buzz. Fans know Harper has shown an interest in beauty for years through family posts and public appearances with Victoria.

Now that interest appears to be turning into a serious business step. If the reported trademark and photoshoot are any guide, the project has real momentum.

Why Harlo By Harper has everyone talking

The Beckham name carries huge weight in fashion, beauty and celebrity culture. Any move from Harper was always going to spark attention.

Victoria has also spoken before about her daughter’s determination.

Still, no full launch date has been confirmed, and no complete product list has been made public.

If more details follow, this could become one of next year’s most watched celebrity launches. Until then, Harper and Harlo By Harper will stay firmly on fans’ radar.

ED! has contacted David and Victoria’s representatives for comment.

Read more: David Beckham fights back tears in Victoria Beckham’s arms after World Cup heartbreak

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