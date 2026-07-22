Miquita Oliver and Fearne Cotton are back in the spotlight after Miquita admitted she still feels ashamed of the comments that wrecked their friendship and cost her a Radio 1 job.

Speaking on her Miss Me? podcast, Miquita looked back at the fallout with brutal honesty. She told co-host Jordan Stephens that she made the remarks when she was just 20.

She said: “I would like to tell the story of me and Fearne Cotton. So basically when I was 20 I did something really awful that I was really ashamed of for a long time.”

Miquita then explained what happened next. She said: “I did an interview in NME and I wasn’t very nice about her at all. I was awful about her and I was fired from Radio 1 because of it, so I lived in a lot of consequence.”

Miquita spoke about her feud with Fearne (Credit: Brett Cove / SOPA Images / Shutterstock)

Why the Miquita Oliver Fearne Cotton fallout lasted so long

The former Popworld host said the tension dragged on for years. They stayed civil, but the awkwardness never really left.

She said: “We didn’t like each other… I don’t even think she didn’t like me, but because I’d been so awful about her, she stayed away from me.”

Things got even trickier when Fearne started dating Steve Jones. Miquita worked with him on T4 every week, so they kept crossing paths.

She said: “When I was 24, she started going out with Steve Jones, who I presented T4 with every week. I’d see her all the time. We were civil, but it was a little bit uncomfortable, but it was ok.”

The remark at the centre of the row came in a 2005 NME interview. Asked how she would improve Top of the Pops, Miquita replied: “Get rid of the she-devil Fearne Cotton.”

That line had major consequences, with Miquita being sacked from Radio 1.

Miquita Oliver and Fearne Cotton: timeline of their fallout and reconciliation In a 2005 NME interview, Miquita Oliver said Top of the Pops should “get rid of the she-devil Fearne Cotton”. Miquita later said the comment led to her being sacked from Radio 1. She said the pair remained civil for years but the relationship was uncomfortable after the remark. Miquita also said she continued to see Fearne when Fearne was dating Steve Jones, Miquita’s T4 co-host. On the Miss Me? podcast, Miquita said Fearne contacted her on Instagram last year during a difficult period. Miquita described Fearne’s message as healing and said they are now on good terms.

The message that changed Miquita Oliver Fearne Cotton for good

Miquita said the real turning point came last year. Fearne contacted her directly on Instagram while Miquita was going through a terrible time.

She recalled: “Then last year she sent me a message on Instagram when I was having a [bleeping] awful time.”

Fearne’s words clearly stayed with her. Miquita said Fearne wrote: “Hey Miquita, I just watched a clip of you talking about how the press used to refer to you and it resonated deeply. I just wanted to say thank you for opening up about it. Sending love”.

Miquita said the kindness landed at exactly the right moment. She added: “I didn’t mean to be awful to her. I was unkind, and it wasn’t me.

“That message was really healing for me.”

She also revealed how she replied. “I sent her so much love back, and I knew she’d just been through a divorce and was on this new journey. I said, ‘I wish you so much [bleeping] luck on your new chapter’.

“It was all love.”

Now, it seems the bad blood has gone. Miquita even hinted that she would happily see Fearne again in that world.

She said: “So actually me and Fearne Cotton are fine. I’ll see you at Happy Place next year!”

The apology marks a full-circle moment for the pair. What started as a cruel swipe nearly 20 years ago has now turned into something warmer and far more grown-up.

Read more: Fearne Cotton appears to reference ex Ian Watkins’ child sex crimes conviction for very first time

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