Ellie Leach’s Instagram has sparked instant romance chatter after the Strictly winner briefly shared a cosy snap with a mystery man, then quickly deleted it.

The former Coronation Street star, 25, posted the black-and-white image to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. It showed Ellie holding hands with an unidentified man as they walked side by side.

She reportedly wrote: “Happy Birthday,” across the post and added a red heart emoji. The snap did not stay online for long.

Ellie quickly removed the Story, according to MailOnline.

Why the Ellie Leach Instagram post didn’t fly under the radar

Ellie usually keeps her private life out of the spotlight. That made the brief upload feel even more revealing.

Is Ellie loved up? (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

One simple Story was enough to reignite interest in her love life. Fans only saw a hand-holding snap, but the post sparked plenty of speculation.

The mystery man has not been identified. For now, that short-lived Ellie Leach Instagram moment remains the only clue.

Ellie’s representative has been contacted for comment.

Old Strictly rumours rushed back fast

Ellie has not had a public romance since her time on Strictly. During the 2024 series, she faced heavy speculation over her bond with fellow contestant Bobby Brazier.

Both stars denied they were romantically involved. Even so, reports later claimed they grew close after first sparking rumours in December.

They then spent more time together during the Strictly tour in January and February. But their schedules soon pulled them in different directions.

Bobby returned to EastEnders as Freddie Slater whilst Ellie toured UK theatres in the stage production of Cluedo.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Love blossomed between them when they were in close quarters on the tour, but once that ended they both spent much less time together.

“That gave them space to think about the future, which is likely to take them in very different directions over the coming year or two.

“So they decided the best thing to do was quit while they were ahead and while they were still pals, because they both really cherish the friendship they have.”

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother star Chantelle Houghton’s heartbreaking confession about weight loss struggles

So what do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.