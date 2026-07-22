Brad Pitt hit with another brutal blow as his youngest daughter with Angelina Jolie files to drop ‘Pitt’ from last name

Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne has reportedly taken legal action to drop Pitt from her surname, adding another dramatic twist to the Jolie-Pitt family story.

The 18-year-old has reportedly filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court. She wants to change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

Court documents cited in the original report list the reason as “personal”. A hearing is reportedly scheduled for November 2.

Vivienne has taken legal action (Credit: Splash News)

Why this Brad Pitt daughter move has everyone talking

This is not the first sign Vivienne wanted distance from the Pitt surname. In 2024, she appeared in the Broadway production of The Outsiders as Vivienne Jolie.

That earlier credit now looks far more telling. It suggests this step may have been building for some time.

Vivienne also appears to be following a wider pattern in the family. The Sun reported that her siblings have made similar moves.

Maddox, 24, and Zahara, 21, reportedly filed court papers last week to officially become just Jolie. Shiloh, 20, also no longer uses the Pitt name.

Vivienne’s twin brother Knox has reportedly taken legal action too. If those reports are correct, only Pax, 23, still uses the Pitt surname.

The Brad Pitt daughter update comes amid a deeper family rift

The latest Brad Pitt daughter development will only intensify interest in Brad’s strained family relationships. Reports have suggested for years that his bond with several of the children has changed sharply.

A source told People: “He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule.”

That quote paints a bleak picture. It also helps explain why every fresh update around the family draws so much attention.

According to The Sun, insiders said Brad feels “devastated” by the latest legal action. That reaction underlines how personal this reported move could be.

One old detail about Vivienne now looks much bigger

The Broadway clue stands out even more now. When Vivienne worked on The Outsiders, she used Jolie rather than Jolie-Pitt.

At the time, that may have looked like a small choice. Now it reads like an early sign of where things were heading.

Brad, 62, and Angelina Jolie, 51, have remained in the spotlight since their bitter split and 2019 divorce. Their family story still grabs headlines whenever a new twist emerges.

For years, the former couple presented a united front with their six children. They are Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children at a glance Maddox Chivan Jolie was born in 2001 and was adopted by Angelina Jolie in 2002.

Pax Thien Jolie was born in 2003 and was adopted by Angelina Jolie in 2007.

Zahara Marley Jolie was born in 2005 and was adopted by Angelina Jolie in 2005.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie was born in 2006.

Knox Leon Jolie and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie were born in 2008.

Brad Pitt later adopted Angelina Jolie’s adopted children, and the family became publicly known as the Jolie-Pitt family.

Now that image looks very different. Each reported surname change has added to the sense of a deep family divide.

Brad has also continued with his life away from the family drama. He is currently dating jewellery designer Ines de Ramon, 33.

The pair have reportedly been together for three years. They were recently seen watching World Cup matches in Los Angeles.

Before dating Brad, Ines was married to actor Paul Wesley. He is best known for playing Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries on The CW.

Vivienne’s filing marks another public sign of how fractured the family situation appears. As with all celebrity legal reports, the full picture may only become clearer after the court process moves forward.

ED! has contacted Brad’s representatives for comment.

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