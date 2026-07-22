Chantelle Houghton has opened up about a terrifying period in her life, saying she feared she was “slowly killing myself” during a battle with disordered eating.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star shot to fame on Channel 4 in 2006. Now 42, she has shared how serious things became behind closed doors.

Who is Chantelle Houghton? Celebrity Big Brother win and TV background Chantelle Houghton rose to fame on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006. She entered the Channel 4 series as a non-celebrity in a twist that asked housemates to believe she was famous.

She went on to win the series, becoming one of the programme’s most memorable contestants.

Her time on the show led to a high public profile in UK reality TV and tabloid coverage.

She later appeared in other television projects and remained a familiar celebrity figure in the years that followed.

At her lowest point, Chantelle Houghton said she survived on just 400 calories a day. The impact soon hit every part of her life.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I had no energy, I’d wake up in the morning, and my whole body would be in pain.”

Chantelle added: “It felt like my bones were hurting, and I was so weak I couldn’t even walk my dog for very long.”

Chantelle opened up about her battle with her eating disorder (Credit: Shutterstock)

Chantelle Houghton reveals the moment she knew things had gone too far

The reality star did not hold back. She described just how badly her health had suffered.

She said: “My body was shutting down, crying out for nourishment. I knew I was slowly killing myself through not eating; I was starving myself to death.”

That stark admission shows how dark the struggle became. Chantelle knew she had reached a frightening point.

Her family saw it too. She recalled her brother telling her: “Chantelle, if I didn’t know you, I’d think you were dying.”

Those words clearly stayed with her. She also remembered asking herself one devastating question: “Am I going to kill myself?”

What was really behind Chantelle Houghton’s silent battle?

Chantelle has lived with body dysmorphia for more than 20 years, having also previously battled bulimia.

She admitted that fitting into her then 12-year-old daughter’s clothes once gave her a sense of achievement. She later bought herself a tracksuit from the Marks & Spencer children’s department and said it made her feel “incredible”.

But she now sees that moment very differently. She recognises her disordered eating became a coping mechanism.

When life felt hard, she focused on her weight. That gave her a sense of control, even as her health worsened.

She also said cruel online comments made things even harder. During the height of her struggles, people accused her of taking drugs.

Chantelle said: “People were saying I was a crackhead.”

The turning point that pushed the former CBB star to act

Chantelle said she finally turned things around in 2024 while moving home. That period forced her to face what was happening.

Her daughter also played a huge part in that change. Chantelle is now focused on moving forward for the sake of her 14-year-old child.

Chantelle Houghton family life: daughter Dolly and past relationship with Alex Reid Chantelle Houghton’s daughter is Dolly, who was born in 2012. Dolly’s father is former cage fighter and TV personality Alex Reid.

Chantelle Houghton and Alex Reid were previously in a relationship and were engaged.

The pair later separated.

Chantelle has spoken publicly at different times about parenting and family life with her daughter.

Chantelle’s honesty is likely to strike a chord with many readers. It also shows how quickly a search for control can spiral into something dangerous.

Read more: Freddy Brazier’s nan Jackiey Budden was ‘mauled’ by his dog and police were called days before attack left him hospitalised

So what do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.