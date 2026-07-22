The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives viewers will see Ruby Anne rushed to hospital after a terrifying health scare leaves her loved ones fearing the worst.

The eldest Wass sister suddenly became seriously unwell while visiting her sister Honey Peaches, leaving her family deeply shaken.

Ruby Anne, 34, developed a severe headache before she started slurring her words and vomiting.

Ruby Ann suffers a health scare in The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives (Credit: Channel 4)

Later scenes in The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives show Ruby recovering in bed at home alongside mum Tina and younger sister Trewley-Precious.

As they reflect on the ordeal, Trewley admits: “I can’t even think about it. It makes my eyes water. I thought the worst yesterday.”

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives: Ruby Anne rushed to hospital

Trewley is the first to speak about Ruby Anne’s frightening health scare later in the series.

“My big sister Ruby Anne got rushed to hospital,” she says. “She had a really weird health scare and it freaked everyone out.”

Tina also tells the cameras what happened to her eldest daughter.

“We had a really bad scare yesterday and Ruby ended up going to the hospital. She was really poorly and it came on really suddenly.

“She was absolutely fine in the morning and then went over to Honey’s. After about an hour, she said she had a really bad headache and then started slurring all her words.

Ruby’s mum Tina was left shaken by her daughter falling ill (Credit: Channel 4)

“She had really bad burning in her head, she couldn’t speak and was vomiting.”

Doctors carried out blood tests and a CT scan after Ruby Anne arrived at hospital. They later diagnosed her with intracranial hypertension. The NHS cites the condition as a build up of pressure around the brain.

Tina also explains: “It’s like massive pressure in your head.”

Trewley later speaks to her mum about what happened.

“That was scary, wasn’t it? I literally thought she was having a stroke.

“I was praying in the car and thinking, ‘Please, God and the universe, don’t let it happen to her’.”

Ruby Anne’s health kick

Thankfully, Ruby later made lifestyle changes to help manage her condition.

She explains in episode 5 of The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives: “After all these scans and tests, the doctors just said in a nutshell that I’m a chubby little pig and I need to lose weight.”

Trewley-Precious blinks back tears as she reflects on her sister’s health scare (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers then watch Ruby Anne cook an omelette despite admitting she “hates” eggs. The show also reveals she had already lost 4lbs when filming took place.

Ruby, who works as a carer, says she still suffers with headaches. However, the frightening experience has completely changed her outlook.

“It’s made me think that I actually need to live life now,” Ruby Anne reflects. “I want to do the things I’ve always told myself I’m going to do.”

She says she wants to start sewing, painting and making clay crafts. Ruby Anne also reveals she plans to go travelling and climb a volcano.

Read more: Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives’ Pearly Girl pictured alongside jailed partner as she admits him being in prison is ‘hard’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page