Tyson and Paris Fury have revealed that their eight-year-old daughter Valencia has landed her first brand deal with Superdrug.

The couple shared the news on social media. They posted a clip of Valencia opening a box packed with goodies from the retailer.

Tyson proudly praised his daughter online. He wrote: “Congratulations to my baby girl Valencia on her collaboration with @superdrug. She is made for it, my little Bette Davis.”

Valencia then stole the show in the video. She smiled as she showed off the products one by one.

She said: “You won’t believe what I got in this box! Hi, I’m Valencia Fury, I’m eight years old, and I’m obsessed with makeup.”

She added: “Superdrug have sent me their fantasy range designed for kids like me.”

Valencia continued: “The fantasy range has loads of stuff like hair accessories, lip balm, jewellery – everything that I love.”

She finished by saying: “My head is exploding because of how much they gave me. Get down to your local Superdrug store to get all of this!”

Tyson Fury and Paris Fury’s daughter has landed a brand deal (Credit: Brett Cove / Shutterstock)

Why Tyson and Paris Fury fans cannot stop talking about Valencia

Tyson and Paris Fury often share family moments with fans. This one grabbed attention fast because Valencia is only eight.

The youngster is now stepping further into the spotlight. She is also following big sister Venezuela Fury, 16, into the influencer world.

Who are Tyson and Paris Fury’s children? Tyson and Paris Fury are parents to a large family and have often spoken publicly about family life. Venezuela Fury is one of their eldest daughters and has built a social media following.

Valencia Fury is their eight-year-old daughter who appeared in the Superdrug collaboration clip.

The family has featured together in interviews and television appearances linked to their home life.

That family link makes the move even more eye-catching. Fans have already watched the Fury children build their own profiles online.

The Tyson and Paris Fury update that turned Valencia into the star

The collaboration centres on Superdrug’s fantasy range for kids. Valencia’s video leaned into her love of beauty and her big personality.

She looked confident, chatty and completely at ease on camera. That helps explain why the clip quickly caught fans’ attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@tysonfury)

Products in the range are priced between £1 and £3. That gives the launch a budget-friendly feel on the high street.

What is Superdrug’s Fantasy range? Superdrug’s Fantasy range is a budget beauty and accessories line aimed at younger shoppers. The range includes items such as hair accessories, lip balm and jewellery.

Products mentioned in reports were priced between £1 and £3.

The collaboration clip showed Valencia Fury unboxing items from the range.

Tyson and Paris Fury have built a huge public profile around home life, TV fame and their children. This latest update adds another chapter to that family story.

Still, the spotlight stayed firmly on Valencia. Her excitement did most of the talking.

Tyson’s “my little Bette Davis” line also stood out. It felt like a classic proud dad moment.

Could Valencia be the next Fury family breakout?

Valencia is the latest member of the Fury brood to turn family fame into a fresh opportunity.

The eight-year-old is following big sister Venezuela into the social media world. That detail only added to the buzz around the post.

While Valencia is still very young, the post simply highlights a new collaboration shared by her parents and the retailer. For now, Tyson and Paris Fury seem thrilled to watch their daughter enjoy the moment.

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