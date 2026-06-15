Paris and Tyson Fury under fire for ‘disappointing’ Donald Trump statement: ‘Still time to delete this’

Tyson and Paris Fury have come under heavy fire online for a statement they made about Donald Trump over the weekend.

The couple was in attendance for the UFC Freedom 250 event hosted at the White House last night (Sunday, June 14).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)

Tyson and Paris Fury issue Donald Trump statement

Tyson and Paris were special guests at the event celebrating 250 years of America’s independence.

They made their grand entrance following the second fight of the night, walking out to Kings of Leon hit Sex on Fire.

Taking to her Instagram, Paris shared some snaps of the night with her followers. In one snap, the couple could be seen posing inside the White House.

Tyson can be seen wearing a cap with “Donald Trump for Prime Minister” written on it.

“Only in America! Can’t believe we are at the White House, walking around, then watching the fights in Donald Trump’s garden! Whirlwind few days!” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Tyson shared a selfie of himself and Paris, with the boxer pointing at his controversial hat.

“@realdonaldtrump for uk PM #makebritaingreatagain @parisfury1,” he captioned the post. [Sic]

The couple have come under heavy fire (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

Tyson and Paris slammed

It’s safe to say that the reaction to Tyson and Paris’ posts was not good.

“Still time to delete this,” one fan commented.

“I am so disappointed. I thought you and Paris were such a great couple, but I just can’t follow you if you’re a Trump fan,” another said.

“You got time to delete this,” a third wrote.

“What are you playing at you [bleep] you’re on the wrong side of history here,” another said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@tysonfury)

Fans complain

Paris’ comment section was largely negative, too.

“Please don’t encourage Trump,” one fan pleaded.

“I love you guys, but I can’t do this. Don’t lose your Fury values,” another said.

“Cannot believe you have that hat on – what a sellout you are @tysonfury,” a third wrote.

“So disappointing. This is not the flex you think it is,” another added.

However, there were some fans who were positive about the posts.

“I liked you before. I like you even more now,” one fan said.

“Why does everyone forget he’s entitled to his opinion, just because you don’t like someone’s opinion in one thing doesn’t mean you have to suddenly hate them, we live in a strange world,” another wrote.

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